Charter Committee envisions weighty changes to Westfield government
WESTFIELD — At its first meeting in November, the City Council voted to form an Ad-Hoc Charter Committee to review the City Charter and make recommendations for amendments. The charter defines the powers and function of elected officials, and the organization and processes of local government. Appointed chair of...
Holyoke Community College begins search for new president
HOLYOKE — The search for the next president of Holyoke Community College is underway. HCC has assembled a 21-member search committee and retained the Pauly Group Inc., a national consulting firm that assists in the recruiting and hiring of community college executives.
Holyoke resident keeps Anniversary Hill clear as city moves to restore the abandoned parkland
HOLYOKE – A leisurely walk to Scott Tower doesn’t last long for Robert Gubala, who stops 50 feet up his first trail to pick up a thick piece of broken glass. He turns it over and notes it’s a 1970s era Budweiser bottle, easily spotted from the raised logo on the amber glass.
Holyoke Public Service Committee questions candidates for city boards, commissions
HOLYOKE — The City Council’s Public Service Committee recommended several mayoral appointments to the city boards and commissions at its session Wednesday, including individuals seeking seats on the Parks and Recreation Commission, Historical Commission and Board of Appeals. The full City Council will hold vote on the confirmations...
Who is representing Western Mass. in the Division II cross country state qualifying meet?
Nearly 200 Western Massachusetts runners will vie for sports in the All-State cross country race Sunday during the Division II state qualifying races at Stanley Park in Westfield. Take a look at which Western Mass. runners will participate in each wave of the Division II race below:
thereminder.com
Maple Shopping Plaza rebuild unveiled at Longmeadow Planning Board meeting
LONGMEADOW – The Longmeadow Planning Board heard plans at its Nov. 2 meeting to rebuild the Maple Shopping Center, a plaza that burned down after a major fire on Nov. 23, 2021. The plans focused on bigger storefronts and a new façade within the same footprint. Diana Pun,...
Holyoke St. Pat’s Parade Committee names Kelly McGiverin 2023 O’Connell Award Winner
HOLYOKE – The St. Patrick’s Parade Committee of Holyoke named Kelly McGiverin the 59th George E. O’Connell Award recipient. The award honors a member who “made significant contributions” to fundraising on behalf of the committee. McGiverin became a committee member seven years ago, joining her...
Anonymous donor donates $7M for pavilion to honor UMass employees for their contributions
A $7 million gift from an anonymous donor allowed UMass Amherst to begin building a Service Workers Honor Pavilion. The donor was inspired by the UMass front-line service that is given by almost 1,400 employees.
Deneen takes the 4th District probate race
WINDSOR — Democratic candidate Mary Deneen topped Republican candidate Tad Bistor in the race for 4th District probate judge. According to the Secretary of the State’s Office, Deneen won with a tally of 16.909 votes to Bistor’s 9,068. The district covers East Windsor, South Windsor, and Windsor.
Toy for Joy turns 100: Registration begins this week for families in Springfield, Holyoke and Greenfield
The spirit of giving does not come with a time stamp. Generosity at Christmas has been a cherished Western Massachusetts tradition through the annual Toy for Joy campaign. It has weathered wars, economic downturns and pandemics. Goodness comes from those of all political affiliations, or no affiliation. It comes from children and senior citizens. It comes from community groups and individuals.
Baystate Noble emergency chief sees RSV cases surging among children
WESTFIELD — A lead doctor from Baystate Health said that the RSV outbreak among children this year has already been the worst he has ever seen as a doctor amidst a shortage of pediatric beds. Dr. Sundeep Shukla, the emergency department chief at Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, said...
Western Mass. towns receive state funding for road projects
More than a dozen small towns in Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties have received funding through the MassWorks Infrastructure Program for several road projects.
iBerkshires.com
County Chefs Plan Two Benefits for Nick Moulton of Mezze
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — County chefs have banded together to support one of their own during a medical emergency. On Sunday, there will be two benefit events for Mezze Bistro and Bar's Nick Moulton, who learned that he has a cancerous brain tumor after suffering a grand mal seizure in late August.
Nicole Casolari joins South Hadley Selectboard
SOUTH HADLEY — Running unopposed, Nicole L. Casolari was elected to the five-person Selectboard on Tuesday. She replaces Sarah Etelman, who passed away earlier this year. Casolari previously served on South Hadley Board of Registrars. While attending college, she worked at town clerk’s office in summertime, until she graduated five years ago.
Mass. real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Nov. 13, 2022
Aleksandr V. Radionov and Yekaterina K. Radionova to Roman Shtefan, 251 Meadow St., $680,000. Dan A. Major to Plaza LLC, 174 River Road, $140,000.
Developer proposes retail development, Kelly’s Roast Beef, on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester
A developer is proposing to demolish a former Volvo dealership in Worcester to make way for a retail building that would include a restaurant with a drive-through and a health clinic. According to documents filed with the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, Boston-based Parkingway Management plans to replace the former...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
spectrumnews1.com
What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?
WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000
Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
