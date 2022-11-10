ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gotodestinations.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)

Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WOKV

Tracking Nicole: Resources and reopenings in NE FL

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates for the latest reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. -Duval County’s Local State of Emergency will end Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 AM. -Friday’s curbside garbage, recycling, bulk, and yard waste collections will occur as normal. -The make-up day for...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Video captures electrical fire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX viewer Garrett Krehbiel sent in video of an electrical fire that appears to be power lines on the ground. This is off Levy Road and Violet Street. In the video you can hear the buzzing and see the flames, followed by smoke, then more...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
TravelPulse

Become an Expert on St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra

Travel advisors who want to enhance their knowledge in Florida can become a St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra expert with Travel Agent Academy. The two destinations make up Florida's Historic Coast, which dates back to the earliest explorers arriving in the country in the 1500s. Visitors will enjoy the region's unique history,...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy