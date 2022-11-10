Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Pro surfers drop in on Jacksonville Beach in wake of Nicole for Super Girl competition
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Super Girl Surf Pro competition at Jacksonville Beach went strong Saturday, despite some wondering if Hurricane Nicole would affect the contest schedule. But the competitors said the recent storm made the surf that much more exciting. “It’s so smooth, you almost feel like a...
gotodestinations.com
8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)
Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
San Marco businesses open dry after Nicole, some roads still closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's a part of town where flooding is certain and the folks know what to do. San Marco seems to have lucked out with Tropical Storm Nicole. People opening their businesses Friday morning say they're dry. A few roads are still shut down as of Friday...
News4Jax.com
Crashes cause headaches around Jacksonville as Nicole floods Southbank Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County will remain under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts the city, Mayor Lenny Curry announced joined by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other city officials in a news conference on Thursday. As Nicole heads west, he said the biggest threats...
First Coast News
The show must go on: Super Girl Surf Pro competition continues despite Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Women of all ages and surf levels hit the water Saturday morning for this year’s Super Girl Surf Pro competition. The three-day event is said to be the largest all-female surfing competition in the world. Held at Jacksonville beach, organizers had to work around...
First Coast News
Duval County man dies in Tropical Storm Nicole
There are five total deaths attributed to the storm by the Medical Examiners Commission. The other four were in Orange County.
News4Jax.com
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
First Coast News
San Marco businesses, residents prepare for Nicole and impending flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's rinse and repeat for San Marco businesses and neighbors. Sandbags in front of doors and lifting valuable items off the floor in anticipation of Hurricane Nicole. 'Rusted: A Vintage Market' has lifted items in its store off the floor to prevent it from being damaged...
Tracking Nicole: Resources and reopenings in NE FL
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates for the latest reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. -Duval County’s Local State of Emergency will end Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 AM. -Friday’s curbside garbage, recycling, bulk, and yard waste collections will occur as normal. -The make-up day for...
3rd Annual Puerto Rican Expo to take place this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Adam W. Herbert University Center the 3rd Annual Puerto Rican Expo will take place. This cultural event is honoring Puerto Rican veterans of war in addition to folklore, music, exhibits, interactive displays, history and culture. [DOWNLOAD:...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach Pier repaired, will reopen Saturday, mayor says
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A section of the new Jacksonville Beach Pier washed away during Nicole, but the mayor says the pier will be open Saturday after a temporary repair. Sections of the new pier are designed to break away during large waves, which is what happened to the...
Jacksonville Beach mayor says they lost 50% of dunes since Nicole, Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach fared well through Nicole; however the dunes have now taken back-to-back beatings by tropical storms. They’re in rough shape. The Mayor of Jacksonville Beach Chris Hoffman says between the back-to-back storms, their local beach expert says they lost 50% of the dunes but they did their job.
News4Jax.com
Video captures electrical fire in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX viewer Garrett Krehbiel sent in video of an electrical fire that appears to be power lines on the ground. This is off Levy Road and Violet Street. In the video you can hear the buzzing and see the flames, followed by smoke, then more...
Jacksonville Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Friday afternoon. Police say Eva Catherine Bethea was last seen around noon. She's described as being 100 pounds, 5-feet and 2-inches, with red hair and hazel eyes. Police did...
Apartment homes without power for more than 24 hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tenants of the Island Pointe apartment complex are left in the dark. It’s the same complex that saw an intense fire ripping through one if its building, leaving it a complete loss. Now, all the buildings are still without power. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
TravelPulse
Become an Expert on St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra
Travel advisors who want to enhance their knowledge in Florida can become a St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra expert with Travel Agent Academy. The two destinations make up Florida's Historic Coast, which dates back to the earliest explorers arriving in the country in the 1500s. Visitors will enjoy the region's unique history,...
Crash in Duval county leaves drivers in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday morning, an Acura sedan collided with the rear of a Toyota pick up truck. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This collision caused one vehicle to overturn and the other to enter...
Building in Island Pointe Apartments in Jacksonville is a 'total loss,' after fire, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of a fire at Island Pointe Apartments at 1000 Island Point Drive on Jacksonville's Northside. Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Chief Eric Prosswimmer says the building the fire started in is a "total loss." According to Prosswimmer, JFRD called JEA at...
Floating dumpster spotted by multiple people on the St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ***Editor's Note: The storm has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression as of Thursday at 10 p.m. A missing dumpster may have been located after a saga spanning several hours in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon during Tropical Storm Nicole. Singleton's Seafood Shack initially posted that the dumpster...
