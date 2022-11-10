ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Four Oaks: $950,000 for a four-bedroom home

A house built in 2017 located in the 3800 block of Lassiter Road in Four Oaks has a new owner. The 3,736-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 28, 2022. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $254 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3.9-acre lot.
FOUR OAKS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy