Man Utd vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United will look to bounce back from weekend disappointment and gain an immediate measure of revenge over Aston Villa when they host them in the Carabao Cup third round.

The sides met in the Premier League at the weekend and Unai Emery ’s side triumphed in his first game at the helm, having been appointed to replace Steven Gerrard.

Erik ten Hag ’s team were largely poor and lost ground in the top four race, but they’ll also be hoping to end a trophy drought this season, which means this competition offers a reasonable chance to land silverware.

With just two club matches left before the World Cup, both bosses will be having to balance fitness needs, the opportunity for some players to impress and the benefits of going full tilt across the final days before an enforced break until Boxing Day.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Man United vs Aston Villa?

United take on Villa kicking off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 10 November at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

MUN - Dubravka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Rashford, Martial

AST - Olsen, Young, Konsa, Chambers, Augustinsson, Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Ings

Odds

United 4/6

Draw 16/5

Villa 19/2

Prediction

Villa won the weekend meeting but if both sides rotate, United’s depth should prove enough for a result at home. United 2-0 Villa .