Is Man Utd vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

By Karl Matchett
 2 days ago

Unai Emery will be hoping to make it two wins in two games against the same opponent since taking charge of Aston Villa - but he’ll need to improve one of his ongoing weaknesses, which is away form, to do so.

A 3-1 win over Manchester United at the weekend was the perfect start to life in the dugout for the former Villarreal boss, but now he takes his side to Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup third round.

Rotation could be a factor, as could how each club values this competition in terms of a route into Europe and a potential piece of silverware, while of course Erik ten Hag will expect his side to bounce back even if the line-up is changed.

Eight places and eight points separate the sides in the Premier League , but there have already been upsets in this round of the competition and Villa proved last time out they have the ability, on their day, to mix it with clubs higher up the table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Man United vs Aston Villa?

United take on Villa kicking off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 10 November at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Ten Hag will be without Raphael Varane and Brandon Williams once more. Wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony are both likely to miss out too, meaning youngsters Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho could start on the flanks. The likes of Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek will hope for opportunities to impress ahead of the World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether Unai Emery wants to get a settled side as quickly as possible or hand chances to those he didn’t see firsthand at the weekend. Diego Carlos and Philippe Coutinho are both definitely sidelined until after Christmas.

Confirmed line-ups

MUN - Dubravka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Rashford, Martial

AST - Olsen, Young, Konsa, Chambers, Augustinsson, Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Ings

Odds

United 4/6

Draw 16/5

Villa 19/2

Prediction

Villa won the weekend meeting but if both sides rotate, United’s depth should prove enough for a result at home. United 2-0 Villa .

