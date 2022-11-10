ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England World Cup squad LIVE: Gareth Southgate explains selection of James Maddison and Conor Gallagher

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8HmU_0j5XHpjL00

Gareth Southgate has revealed his 26-man England squad for World Cup in Qatar.

Harry Kane will lead the Three Lions as they aim to go one better than at Euro 2020 a year ago and emulate the heroes of 1966 and the women’s side who lifted a major trophy in the European Championship in the summer.

James Maddison is the headline inclusion with his red-hot form for Leicester City enough to force his way in despite not winning an international cap since 2019 with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher also in.

Callum Wilson is also rewarded for his fine domestic form with a place on the plane as one of Kane’s striking back-ups alongside Newcastle teammates Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier. The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi have all been overlooked.

You can get daily World Cup updates direct to your phone throughout the tournament by joining our World Cup channel .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Portugal's World Cup warm-up match

Cristiano Ronaldo has made more headlines for his comments off the pitch than for his playing ability over the last few weeks as the World Cup has drawn near. And it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon, with reports coming out on Wednesday that the Portuguese superstar will miss his team's World Cup warm-up match against Nigeria. Ronaldo reportedly pulled out of training because of a stomach bug.
The Independent

Man United fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview: ‘He’s finished’

Manchester United fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview, with some suggesting he’s “finished” at the club.Clips from the football icon’s discussion with Piers Morgan have been widely shared ahead of the full interview airing on Wednesday and Thursday evening.“I think he’s shot himself in the foot, with something he didn’t have to do. He’s just whining about nothing,” one fan said, responding to Ronaldo’s explosive claims.“I don’t think he’ll ever play for United again. He’s finished here.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan
The Independent

OK, boss – Cristiano Ronaldo chose United over City after Sir Alex Ferguson chat

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he was close to joining Manchester City but followed his “heart” by rejoining Manchester United instead.In his explosive Talk TV interview, the Portugal forward expanded on Sir Alex Ferguson’s advice to him to snub City and return to Old Trafford.“Well, honestly, it was close,” he said. “But as you know, my history in Manchester United, your heart, you’re feeling the way that you did before, makes the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson.“I think it was the key. It was the difference in that moment, but I cannot be loyal if I will,...
The Independent

Steve Clarke left with mixed feelings after Scotland lose friendly to Turkey

Steve Clarke admits it was a mixed night for his Scotland side who lost 2-1 to Turkey in their friendly in Diyarbikar.Defender Ozan Kabak took advantage of slack marking in the visitors’ penalty area to head in the opener five minutes from half-time after earlier hitting the bar and then attacker Cengiz Under added a second with a fine finish four minutes after the break.The Scots were struggling but midfielder John McGinn reduced the deficit in the 61st minute with a fine run and drive and that brought them to life, although they could not get the leveller, resulting in...
The Independent

The Independent

920K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy