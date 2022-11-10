England World Cup squad LIVE: Gareth Southgate explains selection of James Maddison and Conor Gallagher

Gareth Southgate has revealed his 26-man England squad for World Cup in Qatar.

Harry Kane will lead the Three Lions as they aim to go one better than at Euro 2020 a year ago and emulate the heroes of 1966 and the women’s side who lifted a major trophy in the European Championship in the summer.

James Maddison is the headline inclusion with his red-hot form for Leicester City enough to force his way in despite not winning an international cap since 2019 with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher also in.

Callum Wilson is also rewarded for his fine domestic form with a place on the plane as one of Kane’s striking back-ups alongside Newcastle teammates Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier. The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi have all been overlooked.

