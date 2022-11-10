Read full article on original website
Happy hygge! Scrabble dictionary adds hundreds of words. NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s the sitch, Scrabble stans. Your convos around the board are about to get more interesting with about 500 new words and variations added to the game’s official dictionary. Among them are stan, meaning a fan, sitch, short for situation and convo, for conversation. There's also zedonk, dox and fauxhawk. The seventh edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” was released this month. Among other new words are deadname, pageview and embiggen. Grawlix is one among the highest scorers. Don't know what grawlix is? It's that mashup of symbols on a keyboard that replace curse words in print.
Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate Republican leader as party awaits final House results – live
Kentucky senator, as expected, beats challenge from Rick Scott – follow all the latest news
Former President Donald Trump announces run for president in 2024
PALM BEACH, Florida - Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday at a rally at Mar-a-Lago, which he streamed on his social media platform Truth Social. His campaign filed paperwork for his run with the Federal Election Commission shortly before he made the...
