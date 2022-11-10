Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Condition of Hunger-Striking Pro-Democracy Egyptian Activist Unknown
The family of Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says officials have informed them that Abdel-Fattah has undergone a medical intervention. The family says that authorities have not told them any specifics about the nature of the intervention. The medical development comes just days after Abdel-Fattah, who has been on a...
Voice of America
Azerbaijani Turks in Iran Demand 'Freedom, Justice, National Government'
As anti-government protests continue across Iran, "freedom, justice and national government" has become a common slogan on the streets of Tabriz, Urmia and Ardabil, the three largest Azerbaijani-Turkish population centers in northwestern Iran. The demands quickly caught the attention of the country’s other non-Persian communities. Protesters early this month...
Voice of America
Hundreds of Iranians Protest in the Country's Southeast
Hundreds of Iranians took to the streets in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan Friday to mark the September 30 crackdown known as "Bloody Friday." Videos sent to VOA's Persian Service showed demonstrators marching in the provincial capital, Zahedan. Videos also showed demonstrators in the city of Khash chanting slogans such as "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the dictator," referencing Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Voice of America
Jailed Hong Kong Lawyer Defies Beijing's Campaign to Subjugate City
It was just after sunrise when the police came for Chow Hang-tung. The table in the room where she was working was strewn with documents as she prepared a bail application for a fellow pro-democracy activist. The 37-year-old barrister had pulled an all-nighter in her Hong Kong chambers on the 34th floor of the Bank of America Tower, where she liked to fuel herself with Japanese instant noodles and cups of instant coffee.
Voice of America
Ukraine Chief Prosecutor: No Negotiations With Russia to End War
Ukraine’s prosecutor general says the country is not considering negotiations with Russia to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a BBC interview in Kyiv, Andriy Kostin said Moscow must be held responsible for its actions in Ukraine. Kostin, who wants to set up a special...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 12
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 4:17 p.m.: President of the European Council Charles Michel said Saturday the bloc expected China to use "all the means at its disposal" to push Moscow to respect international law, days before a G-20 summit expected to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine.
Voice of America
VOA Exclusive: Air Force Chief of Staff Says US Military Must Change
The U.S. Air Force chief of staff is warning that the U.S. military must change if it wants to stay ahead of China and Russia. The general sat down with VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb this week to discuss how the Air Force is adapting to the changing threat environment around the globe.
Voice of America
In China, German Embassy Uses Social Media to Promote Free Speech, Democracy
WASHINGTON — China watchers are applauding the German embassy in Beijing for a subtle dig on social media that drew attention to China’s strict control over political messaging in the days before a high-profile visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. On Oct. 11, Patricia Flor, the first woman...
Voice of America
Lebanon Extradites to Iraq 'Saddam Grandnephew' Accused of IS Link
Baghdad — Lebanon extradited a man said to be a grandnephew of Saddam Hussein to Iraq, where he is accused of involvement in a massacre by the Islamic State group, a security source said Saturday. Abdullah Sabawi, dubbed the "grandnephew" of the executed dictator by Iraqi media, was extradited...
Voice of America
First Member of Generation Z Elected to US Congress
Twenty-five-year-old Maxwell Frost had just been elected to represent part of Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives when his phone rang. “Hold for the president,” the caller on the phone said. Frost shared the story about his call from U.S. President Joe Biden with his Twitter followers on...
Voice of America
Biden Says Democratic Election Victories Make Him Stronger in Talks with Xi
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — U.S. President Joe Biden is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for meetings with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as the region faces a violent crisis in Myanmar, ongoing threats from North Korea, and the intensifying rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Biden said Sunday...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Hails Kherson Victory, Cautions Vigilance
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the victory of the Ukrainian troops in Kherson on Saturday. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said that defense forces have won back control of more than 60 settlements in the Kherson region and promised that Ukrainian troops will “liberate our entire land from the invaders.”
Voice of America
Uzbekistan Asked to Allow Foreign Experts to Investigate Unrest in Karakalpakstan
NUKUS, Uzbekistan — Speaking under a gentle fall sun in Uzbekistan’s autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan, Deputy Speaker Rustam Saparbayev was philosophical about a wave of violent protests that tore through the region earlier this year. “Perhaps we needed this upheaval to learn some lessons,” he said in an...
Voice of America
Biden Says Nevada Senate Win Makes Him Stronger in Talks with Xi
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday that Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s reelection victory in Nevada that has secured Democrats’ control of the U.S. Senate will give him a boost as he heads into a highly anticipated Monday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Voice of America
Biden Meets Hun Sen, Asia’s Longest-Ruling Strongman
US President Joe Biden is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for meetings with leaders at the US-ASEAN and East Asia summits, including Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, summit host and the region’s longest-ruling leader. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Phnom Penh.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Voice of America
UK Warns of Budget Pain to Come This Week
London — Britain's government on Sunday warned of impending tax hikes, especially for the wealthy, as it bids to repair economic havoc wrought by the short-lived tenure of former prime minister Liz Truss. Truss's successor Rishi Sunak, who was heading to a G20 economic summit in Indonesia, has vowed...
Voice of America
Congo Army Clashes With M23 Rebels North of Key City
Goma, DR Congo — Troops in the DR Congo clashed with M23 rebels north of the key eastern city of Goma on Sunday, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the troubled region. Army sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the military was engaging the M23...
Voice of America
UK: Russian Withdrawal From Kherson Shows Difficulties Forces Face
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Saturday in its daily update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson, announced this week, “is a public recognition of the difficulties faced by Russian forces on the west bank of the Dnipro river.”. In the intelligence update posted...
Voice of America
In Ukraine, Kyiv Prepares for Winter with No Heat, Water, Power
The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for bad conditions this winter. He said if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure, it could mean having no electricity, water or heat. “We are doing everything to avoid this,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. He added:...
Comments / 0