Durham, NC

Joiner helps NC State hold off Campbell late, wins 73-67

RALEIGH, N.C. -- - Jarkel Joiner hit a jumper with 31 seconds left and Jack Clark added two free throws as North Carolina State held off Campbell 73-67 Friday night. Joiner scored 11 points over the final 10 minutes, and after Anthony Dell'Orso's jumper pulled Campbell within two, 60-58, got to the basket for a pair of layups and hit his final jumper to help put the game away.
RALEIGH, NC
Duke looks for win No. 7 when it hosts Virginia Tech in ACC

Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) at Duke (6-3, 3-2), Saturday, noon EST (RSN) Series record: Virginia Tech leads 19-10. The Blue Devils secured bowl eligibility last week against Boston College under first-year coach Mike Elko, a strong start to his tenure after two years of struggle. Another win would mark the program's first season of at least seven wins since 2017 after winning just five games in 2020 and 2021. The Hokies have lost six straight games under first-year coach Brent Pry.
BLACKSBURG, VA

