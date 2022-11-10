Read full article on original website
Samford wins 90-38 over Belhaven
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall scored 15 points as Samford beat Belhaven 90-38 on Saturday. Marshall also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-0). Logan Dye scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Achor Achor shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.
WTOP
Pair of pick 6s set early tone as Pitt beats Virginia, 37-7
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — M.J. Devonshire and Marquis Williams returned interceptions for touchdowns on the first two plays from scrimmage and Pittsburgh reached bowl eligibility with a 37-7 victory at Virginia on Saturday. Devonshire’s interception of Brennan Armstrong and 29-yard return gave the Panthers (6-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference)...
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s loss at UConn
No. 19 Liberty saw its 6-game win streak snapped on Saturday afternoon, 36-33, against the UConn Huskies. UConn becomes bowl eligibility with the win and the Flames fall to 8-2 on the season. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
jerryratcliffe.com
Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn
Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn football vs. No. 19 Liberty: Time, TV, and what you need to know
What you need to know: UConn football will look for its sixth win of the season and its first bowl eligible season since 2015 as it hosts No. 19 Liberty. UConn has gone 0-3 against opponents ranked this year, with losses to Syracuse, Michigan and NC State. In those games, UConn surrendered 49.33 points and 475.67 total yards per game. Liberty has averaged 30 points per game and 410.3 yards. Liberty ranks first in the nation with 34 sacks (3.78 per game), ranks ninth in turnovers gained (20), and 11th in third down conversion percentage defense (29.5%). UConn has allowed 1.60 sacks per game, has lost 14 turnovers this season, and has converted on third down 37.8% of the time. Saturday will be the last home game of the season for UConn as the team celebrates its nine seniors/graduate students on the roster. This includes running back Robert Burns, defensive end Tre Wortham, linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, linebacker Marquez Bembry and offensive lineman Jake Guidone.
WSLS
Green Wave washes away Cougars, 34-18
NARROWS, Va. – Covington made the trek to take on the Narrows Green Wave. 6-0 Narrows made a big pass, picked off by Covington to slow down the Green Wave. Another score later, it was Narrows 14, Covington nothing, but the Cougars had the drive to play hard and leave everything on the field Thursday night.
wfxrtv.com
6 Cave Spring Student Athletes sign NLI
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Six Cave Spring athletes put pen to paper and signed their national letters of intent. Peyton Horsley has signed with Concord and Trey Ludy will be heading to the NRV to play for Coach Alex Guerra and the Radford Highlanders – both will play baseball at their respective colleges. Swimmer Ava Muzzy signs with North Carolina – and lacrosse player Morgan Allardi signed with Gannon University. Then golfer Owen Bright is heading to the Division II ranks to joining Emory and Henry. While VHSL Class 3 state champion – Dylan Saunders will be taking his talents to Fairleigh Dickenson university to play basketball.
Lynchburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wallstreetwindow.com
River District Golf & Social Opens In Danville, Virginia
A new business opened up today in Danville, Virginia and it’s going to be a fun one. I’m talking about River District Golf & Social. It’s a bar and a place to play golf indoors via simulation. The thing people see in only the big cities has now come to Danville at 680 Lynn St Suite C. You can find out more about it at its website www.riverdistrictgolf.com.
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
NBC 29 News
Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
chathamstartribune.com
It's stew season in Southside
The advent of autumn brings to mind favorite seasons — football, hunting and here in Southside — stew season. Specifically, Brunswick stew. This week in the Star-Tribune, there are seven notices for fundraising stew sales — so many that the paper has created a special area for them. Those hankering for a steaming bowl have no shortage of places to pick up a quart, or two.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Named 2022 Top 10 Digital City Winner
On November 10, 2022 the Center for Digital Government announced the winners of the 2022 Digital Cities Survey, recognizing cities utilizing technology to strengthen cybersecurity, enhance transparency and digital equity, plan for the future of work, and more.The City of Roanoke placed 7th in the 75,000-124,999 population category, and has been recognized as a top 10 Digital City for more than 20 years. “Constituents expect more from modern governments. Our Digital Cities survey winners have worked hard to keep the focus on the needs of the communities they serve while implementing technology to improve delivery and execution,” said CDG Vice President Brian Cohen. “We congratulate them for leading the way towards a smarter and more responsive government.” The top 10-ranking cities in each of five population categories will be honored during the Digital Cities Awards event at the National League of Cities “City Summit” on November 17th in Kansas City, Missouri.
Virginia MetalFab to Occupy Thomasville Furniture in Appomattox
Appomattox based Virginia MetalFab will be moving its operations to the 800,000 sq ft manufacturing facility that was previously occupied by Thomasville Furniture. In 2011 Thomasville Furniture closed its doors leaving a void in the Appomattox economy and community. This expansion into the Thomasville facility will allow Virginia MetalFab much needed space to further expand […]
Liberty News
Greg and Cathe Laurie call upon Liberty students to start the next ‘Jesus Revolution’ in America
Gathered in the Vines Center for Friday’s Convocation, Liberty University students and College for a Weekend (CFAW) guests heard from pastor and author Greg Laurie and his wife, Cathe, about their testimonies as part of America’s “Jesus Revolution” in the 1970s and how today’s generation of young believers can spark yet another spiritual revival.
chathamstartribune.com
Southern Roots opens in Chatham
Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
WSET
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
WSLS
Water experts identify source of ‘hazardous compound’ found in Roanoke River
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Western Virginia Water Authority along with Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality believe they have found the source of a ‘hazardous compound’ found in the Roanoke River. GenX, the trade name for the compound, is under an umbrella of what are being...
macaronikid.com
Christmas Holiday Parades for 2022 in Lynchburg and Central Virginia
Everyone loves a parade, especially kids. Christmas 2022 will be here before you know it! Gather the family and you might even want to wear your Santa hat as you head out to these popular Christmas and Holiday parades in Lynchburg and across Central Virginia. Click on each link below for details about each parade.
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
