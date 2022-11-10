ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers use big fourth quarter to beat Raptors 118-104

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 22 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Saturday night. Tyrese Haliburton shook off a 3-for-14 shooting night with 15 assists for the Pacers, who...
ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Norfolk at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m. Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m. Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m. Trois-Rivieres at Orlando, 3 p.m. Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Transactions

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated S Charles Washington from injured reserve/designated to return list. Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated OL Rashaad Coward to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OL Rodney Hudson on injured reserve. BUFFALO BILLS — Elevated RB...
Sports on TV for Sunday, November 13

ABC — Formula 1: The São Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil. CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped) FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif. (Taped) 4 p.m. FS1 —...

