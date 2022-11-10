ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WTOP

Oduro leads George Mason against American after 20-point showing

American Eagles (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the American Eagles after Josh Oduro scored 20 points in George Mason’s 83-69 win over the Longwood Lancers. George Mason went 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Patriots averaged...
FAIRFAX, VA
The Dispatch

Seahawks Cruise in State Playoff Opener

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team’s remarkable season continued last weekend with a rout of visiting C. Milton Wright in the first round of the state 2A playoffs. The Seahawks went 7-2 in the regular season and earned a three-seed in the state 2A playoffs, which opened last...
BERLIN, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
themsuspokesman.com

Mayor Scott speaks future plans for Baltimore after midterm elections

Maryland turned over into Democratic leadership Tuesday after newly elected governor, Wes Moore and lieutenant governor, Aruna Miller won by almost 61 percent. The election solidified Moore into history as the first Black governor for the state and third for the nation. In addition to the governor-elect’s historic win, Maryland also elected its first Black attorney general and first female comptroller.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

Thousands of Lumbee Indians migrated to Upper Fells Point after World War II. Decades later, members of the tribe are claiming their history.

Photo Above: East Baltimore Church of God, on E. Baltimore St., c. 1960s. Photography Courtesy of Rev. Robert E. Dodson Jr./Colorization by Katie Lively. “People were basically running here to get away from farming,” says Jeanette Walker Jones. The 80-year-old Lumbee tribe member is sitting on her porch, near her flower bed and three flags—American, Maryland, and Lumbee—which are softly waving in the afternoon breeze as she recalls her first impressions of Baltimore. “Any job was better than that. But I didn’t want to move to Baltimore. I was 15 in 1957 and didn’t have a choice. The first time I’d visited, I saw these tall buildings and people eating what I thought were ‘bugs,’ which is what crabs looked like to me. I came from a house with three rooms and no indoor plumbing. I begged my mother to leave me with my grandparents in North Carolina.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Feds, state start task force to intercept guns around Baltimore City

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A federal, state and local effort is intended to stop guns from coming into Baltimore City, officials announced Thursday morning. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan and public safety leaders from across the Baltimore area announced the creation of the Baltimore City Feeder Route Task Force.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

USA Today’s Top 10 includes two DC beer gardens

USA Today’s new 2022 Readers Choice 10 Best Beer Gardens awards picks two that are in D.C. Dacha Beer Garden ranks No. 5, and Aslin Beer Company ranks No. 8. D.C. technically has three beer gardens in the Top 10 list, considering Dacha has two locations, one in Shaw and one near Nats Park in Navy Yard, which opened in 2019.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
BALTIMORE, MD
Real News Network

New details in mysterious death of Baltimore Detective Sean Suiter revealed in Maryland State Police probe

A recent HBO documentary entitled The Slow Hustle has brought renewed attention to the mysterious death of Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter in 2017. Police initially claimed Suiter was the victim of a lone assailant after his body was found in a West Baltimore alley with a gunshot wound to the head. But as details began to emerge regarding Suiter’s involvement with some of Baltimore’s most corrupt cops, the case took a turn that raised serious questions about what actually happened and if his death was part of a broader cover-up.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore unveils plan for controversial squeegee workers

Baltimore City officials announced a multi-tiered plan on Thursday aimed at addressing ongoing issues with squeegee workers in the city, ones that have involved the shooting death of one motorist and the attempted murder of two squeegee workers. The plan includes the enforcement of anti-panhandling ordinances in several designated high-traffic...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

These are the fastest-growing grocery chains in greater Baltimore

If you buy your groceries in greater Baltimore, there's a good chance you shop at Giant Food. Maryland-based Giant has more local stores than any traditional grocer in the area and had the largest local sales total in 2022 at $1.68 billion, according to data from Food World. The grocery...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A shooting in Baltimore yesterday evening left two hospitalized. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 pm. The Baltimore Police arrived at a local hospital after two victims walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her cheek. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times. He remains in serious condition. The names of the victims have not been released as of this time. Interviewing the victims led police to the crime scene on the 3200 Block of East Madison Street in Eastern Baltimore, If you have any The post 30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan announces aggressive surge operation to assist Baltimore with crime

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an aggressive surge operation in an effort to combat crime in and around Baltimore City.The wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions collaborates state, federal and local assistance to make arrests in Baltimore.Hogan announced the crime concerns Thursday at Maryland State Police (MSP) Barrack P in Glen Burnie, where he was joined by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow "Jerry" Jones, Secretary Robert Green of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS), along with participating state and local law enforcement agencies.Gov. Hogan described...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead from a Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is currently underway after a 52-year-old man died from a Northwest Baltimore shooting Saturday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers heard gunfire coming from the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue around 10:45 a.m. When officers responded to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police: Man's hand severed in SW Baltimore

Police are investigating after a man was rushed into surgery after his hand was severed in southwest Baltimore. Officers said they responded to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a cutting. Upon arrival, police said they found a 32-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD

Community Policy