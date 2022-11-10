ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTOP

Jacksonville State visits UIC following Anderson’s 20-point showing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at UIC Flames (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Trevante Anderson scored 20 points in UIC’s 70-63 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. UIC went 14-16 overall a season ago while going 6-6 at home. The Flames allowed opponents to score...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Ibrahim, Minnesota stifle Northwestern in 31-3 drubbing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and Minnesota’s defense continued its dominance on Saturday as the Golden Gophers defeated Northwestern 31-3. Ibrahim, who carried the ball 36 times, extended his streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games to 18, the longest in FBS since 2000. He also became the seventh player in Big Ten history with 50 career rushing touchdowns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

