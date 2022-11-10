MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and Minnesota’s defense continued its dominance on Saturday as the Golden Gophers defeated Northwestern 31-3. Ibrahim, who carried the ball 36 times, extended his streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games to 18, the longest in FBS since 2000. He also became the seventh player in Big Ten history with 50 career rushing touchdowns.

