ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Northeastern takes on Providence following Telfort’s 26-point game

Northeastern Huskies (0-1) at Providence Friars (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the Providence Friars after Jahmyl Telfort scored 26 points in Northeastern’s 72-63 loss to the Boston University Terriers. Providence finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 27-6 overall. The Friars allowed opponents to score 66.2 points...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy