Everyone is cutting ties with Kanye West. For church leaders, it's not that simple
Some pastors and members of the Christian community have been hesitant to publicly admonish him. Others feel compelled to speak out.
FOX 28 Spokane
Jury: Filmmaker Paul Haggis liable for $7.5M in rape suit
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay at least $7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape. The jury also plans to award additional punitive damages. The verdict in the civil case came Thursday in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables’ behavior on trial this fall. The lawsuit pitted the screenwriter-director against a publicist who met him while working at movie premieres in the early 2010s. Haggis said the January 2013 encounter in his New York apartment was consensual. He is known for writing best picture Oscar winners “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash.”
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 4:08 p.m. EST
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. If Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto finishes ahead, her party will have a majority in the upper chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Republican challenger Adam Laxalt wins, the GOP will have a shot at picking up its 51st Senate seat and a straight majority in next month’s Georgia runoff election. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner, with the state’s largest county saying it hoped to be effectively done by the evening.
FOX 28 Spokane
Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran reflects on election
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran knows he could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up defeating him. But he said in a Friday interview with The Associated Press that he could do that because “that’s not who I am.” O’Halleran lost to former Navy Seal Eli Crane in the huge 2nd District that runs from northeastern Arizona to Tucson. Redistricting made it heavily Republican and nearly unwinnable even for a moderate Democrat like O’Halleran who was well-known in the area. Crane embraces former President Donald Trump’s American First movement and says his election will help get the country back on track.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman Celebrates 115th Birthday
A woman in Iowa is celebrating her birthday, which officially makes her the oldest person in the US. Watch her story here.
FOX 28 Spokane
US Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia running for mayor of Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia is joining a crowded field of candidates hoping to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Garcia announced his candidacy on Thursday, just two days after easily winning reelection in Congress to represent much of Chicago and parts of a number of Cook County suburbs. Garcia instantly becomes a leading contender thanks to his popularity as a congressman and a history that includes time on the City Council and on the Cook County Board of Commissioners. Garcia was scheduled to make his official announcement at a news conference on Thursday.
