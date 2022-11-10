Read full article on original website
Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes has won the top elections post in Arizona, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. Fontes formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s largest county and has said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. The secretary of state, working with the governor and attorney general, has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules and plays a role in the certification of election results.
Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected as Nevada’s next secretary of state. Aguilar won the swing state’s top elections post against Jim Marchant, an election denier. Aguilar has vowed to restore faith in elections that have been tarnished by false claims of voter fraud and add protections for poll workers. The top elections post in Nevada will become a particularly important role as the country now routinely waits for Nevada votes to decide high-profile races. Marchant claimed that all Nevada elections since 2006 were “installed by the deep state cabal” and spearheaded a push across rural counties to scrap voting machines and eventually hand-count all votes.
Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has been elected governor in Nevada. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s narrow victory over Democrat Steve Sisolak became clear Friday after several days of ballot counting required by a statewide vote-by-mail law enacted in 2020. Sisolak conceded the race after a batch of results was posted by Clark County. Lombardo says he’ll take his life protecting and serving the community to the statewide level. Lombardo sometimes distanced himself from Trump during the campaign, and never fully endorsed unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud. He promises a victory speech Monday at the Las Vegas high school that he attended.
Hobbs defeats challenger Anderson to remain Washington secretary of state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Incumbent Secretary of State Steve Hobbs beat Julie Anderson in the race for Washington secretary of State. Hobbs was appointed secretary of state in 2021, after former Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman was appointed to a position in the Biden administration. He had served in the Washington state Senate from 2007 to 2021.
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats in Nevada have swept three key swing seats in the western battleground state that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Representatives Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in close congressional races in southern Nevada. Vote-counting is continuing because ballots postmarked by Election Day are accepted until Saturday in Nevada. Although Republicans targeted all three races, there will be no new faces in Nevada’s House delegation next year. Veteran Republican Rep. Mark Amodei retained his rural northern Nevada seat, which no Democrat has ever won.
Julie Anderson concedes to incumbent Hobbs in Secretary of State race
TACOMA, Wash. — Challenger Julie Anderson has conceded to incumbent Steve Hobbs (D-Wash.) in the race for Washington’s secretary of state. Nonpartisan Anderson, who is currently the Pierce County Auditor, released her concession just before 6 p.m. on November 10. “I knew this would be a tough race...
Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key Arizona races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed considerably in key Arizona races. Election officials have been chipping away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general Wednesday, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats would extend to Arizona.
Rep. Susie Lee completes trio of Democratic wins in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has survived a stiff challenge from Republican April Becker in a key swing district the GOP has targeted nationally as a priority in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. Lee joined fellow Democratic Reps. Dina Titus and Steven Horsford in the winner’s circle on Friday, ensuring all four Nevada incumbents will return to the House next year. Republican Rep. Mark Amodei retained his seat in the rural northern district where no Democrat has ever won. The vote count took several days partly because of the mail voting system that includes ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.
Tropical Depression Nicole raining from Georgia to New York
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole is now a depression dumping heavy rain in places from Georgia to New York. Flooding is still possible in urban and mountain areas, with as much as 8 inches of rainfall predicted for the Blue Ridge Mountains. A nighttime curfew is now lifted in the Daytona Beach area, where dozens of homes and high-rises have been declared structurally unsafe. The buildings were evacuated as Nicole’s storm surge erased the beach and compromised their foundations. Some houses lost their backsides as the storm swallowed the shore. At least three deaths were reported — a man and woman electrocuted by a downed power line in Orange County, Florida and a man whose yacht was slammed by waves against a dock in Cocoa.
Utility backs solar farm atop capped Kentucky coal ash pit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility is proposing a $216 million solar farm project in Kentucky atop a capped coal ash storage pit at a coal-fired power plant. The federal Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday to advance the initiative at Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah. The utility says it’s a first-of-its-kind pilot project that would convert land used as a waste heap for the byproduct of burning coal for power into a solar farm that would help produce 100 megawatts. Officials say the model could ultimately be used at the utility’s other closed coal ash sites. Still, environmental advocates note that TVA is falling short of the goal by President Joe Biden’s administration for a carbon-pollution-free energy sector by 2035.
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Land managers on Thursday released an environmental assessment of the plan first outlined by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 2021 in response to the concerns of Native American tribes in New Mexico and Arizona. Environmentalists say the agency needs to take a broader look at the cumulative effects of development if they want to preserve cultural sites and limit pollution from ongoing development beyond the proposed withdrawal zone.
Minnesota Lottery: Verification issue caused Powerball delay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lottery says a technical issue with its two-tiered verification process was to blame for a delay in this week’s record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing. Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours, until Tuesday morning, while lottery officials addressed the problem. The Multi-State Lottery Association said at the time that a participating lottery couldn’t process its sales data. Officials with the Minnesota Lottery said Thursday that data in its two-tier verification system didn’t match up, and officials had to reprocess the entire day’s sales. Once all of the data matched up, the drawing was held Tuesday at 8:57 a.m. EST. Someone who bought a ticket in Southern California had all of the winning numbers.
Black bear wandering Northwood neighborhood euthanized by state officials
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has euthanized a black bear who was wandering the Northwood neighborhood. WDFW told NonStop Local KHQ the bear was feeding on trash and domestic chickens for so long that it became dependent. “The risk we run is that...
California seeks to pair home energy storage, rooftop solar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators have proposed changes to the state’s robust residential solar market aimed at encouraging more at-home battery systems that store power for use at night. People with solar panels can sell their extra energy to power companies for bill credits. Major utilities want to see that subsidy reduced, but solar companies say doing so would harm California’s booming market as the state tries to transition to cleaner energy. The new proposal marks regulators’ second attempt at reforming the system in the past year. It eliminates a solar-specific fee from an earlier proposal but lessens the payment customers get for sharing their power.
