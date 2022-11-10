ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mum admits she still hates motherhood five months after giving birth

A mum has been brutally and hilariously honest by admitting in a viral TikTok video how, five months after giving birth, she hates motherhood. Watch the clip here:. Australian Nikki Munoz posts about her daily life to her 7,000 TikTok followers under the handle @uselessuploads. In one of her latest...
Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car

A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
STOCKTON, CA
Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared

For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic

Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
'My twin's migraines stopped when I had my brain tumour removed'

A woman said her painful migraines stopped when her twin sister had her brain tumour removed. Back when Hilary Stockton was 18 years old, she began suffering from uncomfortable headaches and a change in her vision. But at the same time, her identical twin sister Hayley also started to notice...
Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips

There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
Mum sparks debate after admitting she hid her pregnancy for nine months

A devoted new mum has shared how she kept her pregnancy a secret for nine months. Yep, it's a story that's giving us major Kylie Jenner flashbacks, as TikToker Miranda Zilkowsky revealed she kept her pregnancy a secret and didn't regret it one bit. Check out the video reveal here:
Mum charged by school after 10-year-old son breaks pencil

A mum was left shocked after she was charged by her son's primary school to replace a pencil they say the 10-year-old broke. Louise Owen, 32, was handed a letter by her son Lennie-Lee from Lawn Primary School in Northfleet, Kent. Year 6 student Lennie is diagnosed with ADHD and...
Former reality star opens up about baby boy's Down's syndrome diagnosis

Former reality TV star Emily Maynard has opened up on her baby boy's Down's syndrome diagnosis. Emily, 36, took part on the 15th season of hit ABC dating series The Bachelor and its spin-off, The Bachelorette. She is now happily married to Tyler Johnson, and the couple recently announced the...
Woman says jobs should offer 'dog mums' the same flexibility as working mothers

It's no secret that people with pets think of them as their very own babies, but one 'dog mum' has argued that she should be allowed the same flexibility as a working mother. Mary Rose Madigan, 28, from Sydney, believes that dog mums don't get enough respect and said she's jealous of working mums who get more flexibility than her.
