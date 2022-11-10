ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australian PM wants to ask China's Xi to lift trade barriers

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he would ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift billions of dollars in trade barriers in the event that the two leaders hold their first bilateral meeting. Both leaders will attend a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia and...
Degrowth: A dangerous idea or the answer to the world's biggest crisis?

CNN — Conventional economic logic hinges on a core assumption: Bigger economies are better, and finding ways to maintain or boost growth is paramount to improving society. But what if growth is at best doing little to fix the world's problems, and at worst fostering the destruction of the planet and jeopardizing its future?
China scraps Covid flight bans, cuts quarantine for inbound travelers

CNN — China has reduced the amount of time travelers entering the country must spend in quarantine and removed a major restriction on international flights, as it begins to ease its stringent zero-Covid policy. The new measures were announced Friday following a meeting by the ruling Communist Party's top...
The biggest wild card in the climate crisis

CNN — Negative emissions. Carbon capture. Net zero. It can be daunting, and a little exhausting, keeping up with the terminology from the annual UN climate talks, known as COP27, which are taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. But CNN's coverage can help you understand what's at stake, what...
Tigray War Fast Facts

CNN — Here's a look at the armed conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's federal Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and forces of the previously dominant political party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The Tigray conflict, which began in 2020, has left thousands dead,...
Zelensky hopes bipartisan US support for Ukraine won't end after midterms

CNN — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was concerned about recent "mixed messages" from Republican lawmakers on aid for Kyiv and told CNN that his top priority was preserving bipartisan support from the United States after the midterm elections, as Russia's war on his country nears the nine-month mark.
Crypto CEO warns his industry faces 2008-style crisis, calls regulator scrutiny 'a good thing'

CNN — The reeling crypto industry faces a 2008-style crisis that will lead to a much-needed regulatory crackdown, crypto CEO Changpeng Zhao warned on Friday. "It's devastating for the industry. A lot of consumer confidence is shaken. We've been set back a few years," Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said during a conference in Indonesia.
China's Singles Day sales could top 1 trillion yuan even as the economy cools

CNN — China's Singles Day, the world's biggest annual shopping event, is known for regularly smashing sales records. This year's bonanza, which wraps up on Friday and is led by internet titans Alibaba and JD.com, will likely be no exception: Analysts expect it to rack up 1 trillion yuan ($140.8 billion) in sales for the first time.
Americans are feeling worse about the US economy

CNN — Consumers were feeling slightly worse about the US economy in November, amid punishing rate hikes and decades-high inflation, according to a closely followed University of Michigan survey released Friday. The preliminary index reading from the Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment fell to 54.7 from 59.9 in October....
Gulf Arab states can't give up oil. But they can slash their emissions

CNN — As Western states try to wean themselves off their addiction to hydrocarbons, Gulf oil nations have been pushing back hard, warning that a hasty transition away from fossil fuels will be counterproductive. But as they tell the world that it cannot live without the natural resource that...
All eyes on the consumer ahead of Black Friday and the holidays

CNN — It has been a tough year for American consumers. Inflation everywhere. Rapidly rising interest rates. A housing market that is starting to cool off. That begs a question with the holidays right around the corner: Are shoppers finally tapped out?. We'll get a better sense of that...
In less than a week, Sam Bankman-Fried's $16 billion fortune evaporated

CNN — Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called "one of history's greatest-ever destructions of wealth."
Tesla officially makes its charging standard available to other companies

CNN — One of Tesla's biggest competitive advantages in North America has been its network of chargers that, for the most part, can charge only Tesla vehicles. Tesla chargers outnumber so-called CCS chargers, the sort used by Ford, General Motors, Audi, Rivian and others, by a factor of two to one, according to Tesla. Now, Tesla has invited other automakers to build cars with charging ports that can work with Tesla's charging format and for other charging companies, like EVGo, ChargePoint and Electrify America, to add Tesla-style plugs to their chargers.
Gap launches its store on Amazon

CNN — Gap announced Thursday that it has officially launched its store on Amazon. While shoppers were able to buy Gap merchandise on Amazon previously through third-party sellers, the new partnership with Amazon Fashion marks the first time that Gap itself is selling its products on the online marketplace.

