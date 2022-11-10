Kings coach Mike Brown proud of Sacramento’s effort in 127-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Kings head coach Mike Brown praises his team, and the performance of the crowd inside Golden 1 Center, following Wednesday's 127-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers; talks about bouncing back from Monday's loss to the Warriors, the performance from Harrison Barnes and why he chose to stick with a defensive group in the fourth quarter, keeping De'Aaron Fox out for most of the period.
