Sacramento, CA

Harrison Barnes on matching his season a scoring high in the Kings’ 127-120 win over Cavaliers

By Sean Cunningham
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes talks about what was quite possibly his finest individual performance of the early season, equaling a season-scoring high of 20 points against Cleveland, the collective team win from Sacramento en route to a 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers.

