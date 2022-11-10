Harrison Barnes on matching his season a scoring high in the Kings’ 127-120 win over Cavaliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes talks about what was quite possibly his finest individual performance of the early season, equaling a season-scoring high of 20 points against Cleveland, the collective team win from Sacramento en route to a 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
