Carrie Underwood Sets The Screen On Fire In A Mesh-Panelled Bodysuit And Short-Shorts For Her 'Hate My Heart' Music Video
Carrie Underwood rocked a stunning, blingy outfit in her new “Hate My Heart” music video, and fans can’t get enough! The Grammy winner, 39, just released the video that coincided with her latest single off her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, and flaunted her toned figure in a sultry, see-through black mesh bodysuit with fringe detailing, sparkly short-shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs, and silver heeled boots.
Digital Trends
Even while moving forward, Sonic Frontiers never forgets the series’ past
Throughout my nearly 20 hours of playing through Sonic Frontiers, running through Starfall Islands, and getting to the bottom of Sonic’s friends getting stuck in digital purgatory, I kept getting blasts from the past. The newly released adventure is filled with wonderful callbacks to previous games, both in terms of gameplay and story canon. It may be a brand new “open-zone” game, but it beautifully blends modern open-zone gameplay mechanics with classic side-scrolling ones. Some of the previous Sonic titles have sort of done that before, including Sonic Unleashed, Sonic Colors, and Sonic Forces, but Frontiers stands out in how respectfully it treats the rest of the series.
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartmey
Musician Julian Lennon shared on Instagram a selfie of him with rock 'n' roll legend Paul McCartney after the two unexpectedly ran into each other at England's Heathrow airport this weekend.
Digital Trends
Where to stream Where the Crawdads Sing
A mysterious murder, a beautiful young woman, two handsome men that love her, and a picturesque setting filled with wild animals and strange characters. What’s not to like? This past summer, audiences found a reprieve from blockbuster superhero and dinosaur movies and made Where the Crawdads Sing an unlikely hit.
Sarathy Korwar: Kalak review – deft musical storytelling
the US-born, Indian-raised drummer and producer Sarathy Korwar proved himself highly adept at thoughtful, engaging musical storytelling. Kalak is the London-based artist’s fourth full-length record as bandleader, and finds him less searing, more meditative than on its predecessor – but still every bit as vital. Examining the...
8 useful Netflix settings you probably don’t even know about
You might not like Netflix’s recent price hikes or moves indicating that the password-sharing days will soon be history. That’s why we told you about how you can cancel Netflix and use these free streaming services instead. But the streaming service still has plenty of great content to keep you subscribed. The longer you use Netflix, the more useful tips and tricks you’ll pick up. Here, we’ll show you a few simple Netflix settings and features that can improve your streaming experience.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere Date With Epic Rip Wheeler Pic
The “Yellowstone” Season 5 premiere date has finally arrived, and no one is more excited than Cole Hauser. The Rip Wheeler actor posted a pic of his character with a message for fans on Sunday morning. “Hope y’all are happy that’s it’s finally the day for S5! Thx...
Digital Trends
God of War Ragnarok has much healthier things to say about parenting
As young creatives in entertainment industries get older and have children, more stories about reluctant but caring fathers are popping up in mainstream media. On the film and television side, movies like Logan and shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan fit this mold. Sony has championed this kind of story on the video game front with 2013’s The Last of Us and 2018’s God of War, both stories about complicated dads forced to take care of a child (whether their real kid or a surrogate one). God of War Ragnarok, on the other hand, is more than just a “dad game,” as it has a solid message that anyone can learn from to improve their personal relationships.
Digital Trends
The end is the beginning in The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser
Despite Henry Cavill’s impending exit from The Witcher, the fantasy series remains one of Netflix’s flagship shows. Fortunately for fans, that means we don’t have to wait until next summer to see something new. Next month, The Witcher: Blood Origin will debut as a four-episode prequel series that reveals how the first Witcher was created and why. And in the new teaser trailer for this miniseries event, it’s both the end of an era and the beginning of something new.
Digital Trends
Twitter has reportedly suspended signups for Twitter Blue
The start of Elon Musk’s tenure as owner of Twitter has not been without its struggles and chaos. And so far, the chaos Twitter currently finds itself in shows no signs of letting up anytime soon. So it seems fitting that the latest news on the Twitter front is...
Digital Trends
God of War Ragnarok: all Ratatasks and rewards
As pressing a matter that the end of the world (aka Ragnarok) is in God of War Ragnarok, there’s always time to diverge from the main path and do some side activities. The game is a realm-hopping adventure, and essentially every place you visit has something optional you can do. There are main side quests, called Favours, but also smaller objectives you can do throughout your playthrough called Labours.
Gym couple's 'annoying' weightlifting routine at the wedding sparks huge debate
There's something about "gym couples" that seems to rub people up the wrong way. And now, one couple took the mantra those who lift together, stay together to a whole new level – and people are losing their minds. The viral footage shared on social media showed a newlywed couple ditching the traditional first dance and doing things their way: deadlifting. The sentimental idea stemmed from the pair meeting at the gym, according to the text overlay. Unsurprisingly, the clip racked up millions of views along with thousands of divisive comments. People were quick to distinguish the gym-goer bride...
Digital Trends
How to use Mastodon: create your account, join servers, and more
The drama over at Twitter, both from a business as well as user experience perspective, is truly one of a kind. Elon Musk is making changes that not all users will appreciate, and his cavalier attitude towards content isn't winning him many free-speech-absolutist fans like him. Naturally, a lot of Twitter users are looking for alternatives, and one option that has really skyrocketed in popularity lately is Mastodon.
