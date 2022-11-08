Read full article on original website
Related
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Cryptococcosis?
Cryptococcosis is the most common fungus that causes severe infection around the world. Cryptococcosis is caused by the fungi Cryptococcus neoformans and Cryptococcus gattii. Common signs and symptoms of cryptococcosis include:. Symptoms of brain infection (cryptococcal meningitis) In people with weakened immune systems, the infection may spread to the brain....
MedicineNet.com
How Do You Treat a Sensitive Tooth?
Teeth sensitivity is a condition that occurs due to the exposure of the dentin (underlying layer of the teeth) and tooth roots. This may occur because of erosion (wear and tear) or gum recession (pulling of gum tissues). The crown part of a tooth (above the gum line) is covered...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease?
Alcoholic liver disease is caused by excess alcohol intake, where the alcohol and its byproducts damage the liver. It causes accumulation of fats in the liver, inflammation, and, finally, scarring of liver tissues (cirrhosis). Alcohol consumption and liver disease are complex. Not all excessive alcohol-consuming people develop liver disease, and...
MedicineNet.com
How Serious Is Erosive Esophagitis?
Erosive esophagitis can cause serious consequences if left untreated. The complications include esophageal scarring or stricture formation. Scarring is the process in which the healthy esophageal tissue is replaced by fibrous tissue. This can impair the functioning of the esophagus due to stiffening or narrowing (stricture formation). Narrowing of the...
MedicineNet.com
What Causes Scapula Pain?
The scapula or shoulder blade is a large triangular bone that lies in the upper part of your back. Various reasons can cause scapula pain. The most common cause of scapula pain is injury or the strain of muscles and tendons surrounding the scapula. The scapula pain may not be...
MedicineNet.com
How Do You Get Vibrio Infection?
Several Vibrio species can cause infections in humans, but the following four are responsible for most illnesses:. Vibrio infections are frequently caused by eating raw or undercooked seafood, such as:. Oysters. Mussels. Clams. Scallops. When wounds (open cut or scrape) are exposed to contaminated seawater, vibrio infection can occur. Because...
MedicineNet.com
Is a Dental Bone Graft Painful?
Bone grafting may sound frightening, but it is a common and predictable treatment, which shouldn't be dreaded. Due to the fact that bone grafting is done under the effect of anesthesia or numbing medication, there is hardly any pain involved. Once the procedure is over, the anesthetic will wear off,...
MedicineNet.com
How Much Do Teeth Veneers Cost?
According to the American Dental Association, dental veneers can range in price from $250 to $2,500 per tooth. The majority of insurance companies do not cover the cost of veneers because they are considered “cosmetic procedures.” Because veneers are rarely seen as being necessary for a person’s health, they do not qualify as needs-based claims.
MedicineNet.com
Is Propylene Glycol Safe for Skin? Benefits & Side Effects
Propylene glycol is an ingredient found in most skin care products and is generally considered safe for the skin. Propylene glycol acts as a humectant, helping the skin retain moisture and improving dryness and dullness. However, it may need to be used with caution if you have sensitive skin. What...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Most Common Types of Repetitive Motion Injuries?
Some jobs may require a person to stand or sit in one place for long periods, whereas others call for frequent repetitive motions, which over time, can cause serious injuries and physical harm to the body. The following are some of the most common repetitive motions that may eventually lead...
MedicineNet.com
How Do You Get Blisters to Heal Faster?
The best way to get blisters to heal faster is to leave them alone and let them heal naturally, which will usually take about 3-7 days. However, some can be quite painful or even pop from friction. You can cover your blister with a hydrocolloid bandage to reduce the risk of it getting infected.
MedicineNet.com
Is Endometriosis Surgery a Major Surgery?
Endometriosis was traditionally treated with open surgery, which requires a significant abdominal incision. Currently, almost all people who need endometriosis surgery can have a laparoscopy, a minimally invasive procedure that only requires minor incisions. What are the types of endometriosis surgery?. Endometriosis surgery involves the excision of endometriosis. There are...
MedicineNet.com
What Do Terpenes Do for Your High?
Terpenes, although have psychoactive properties, do not get you high. Instead, they provide a relaxing effect and relieve pain. Terpenes are not cannabinoids. However, they come from the same section of the medicinal cannabis plant as cannabinoids and have the same effect on your endocannabinoid system. Terpenes can enhance the...
Comments / 0