Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
Man who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport
An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said.
French border checks in force over Italy's migrant policy
Lines have formed at one of Italy's northern border crossings with France following Paris' decision to reinforce border controls over a diplomatic standoff with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian rescue ships
Travelers Are Sharing The Helpful Tips They Wish They Knew Before Visiting Popular Vacation Destinations Around The World
"Many Barcelona restaurants offer what is called the menú del dia at lunch time. It's basically a three-course meal at a great price. It's an amazing way to eat well on the cheap. As an added bonus, you can often order wine for the same price as a bottle of water."
PSG's World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain's stars came through their final game before the World Cup unscathed, with France forward Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the unbeaten league leader's 5-0 home win against Auxerre on Sunday. Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe all started against Auxerre as...
Saudi Arabia drops al-Mowallad from WCup over doping test
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has dropped Fahd al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar “as a precaution” due to the winger’s failed doping test in February. Al-Mowallad had been included in Renard’s squad for the tournament...
