ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
Post Register

PSG's World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain's stars came through their final game before the World Cup unscathed, with France forward Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the unbeaten league leader's 5-0 home win against Auxerre on Sunday. Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe all started against Auxerre as...
Post Register

Saudi Arabia drops al-Mowallad from WCup over doping test

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has dropped Fahd al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar “as a precaution” due to the winger’s failed doping test in February. Al-Mowallad had been included in Renard’s squad for the tournament...

Comments / 0

Community Policy