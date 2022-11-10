Read full article on original website
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Authorities say a bomb has exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding dozens
Post Register
Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art
BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — Amid the ruins of war, the flowerings of art. A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy.
