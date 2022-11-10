Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane
Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Bournemouth looks for its first Premier League win in six tries when it hosts Everton on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Cherries could get a boost from their midweek League Cup triumph over the same opponent in the same building after beating up the Toffees 4-1 on Tuesday.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, VAR, Hibernian, Hearts, Ross County,
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is unsure if he'll still be Rangers boss after the World Cup break but the Dutchman insists he doesn't fear the sack. (Scottish Sun) Former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller believes manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst made a mistake by not appointing someone more in tune with Rangers to his backroom staff. (Daily Record)
BBC
Papa Johns Trophy: Ipswich to play Portsmouth in pick of last 32 ties
League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town and Portsmouth will meet in the last 32 of the Papa Johns Trophy. Last season's runners up Sutton United travel to AFC Wimbledon while League One leaders Plymouth Argyle play Charlton Athletic. Of the under-21 sides through, Wolves visit Manchester United, Arsenal go to...
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
ESPN
Carabao Cup 4th round draw: Man City and Liverpool to face off in blockbuster matchup
Manchester City will host holders Liverpool in the undoubted highlight of the Carabao Cup fourth round draw made on Thursday. The Premier League's top two from last season will clash just days after the climax of the 2022 World Cup at the end of December. City won four consecutive League Cup titles before Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to claim the trophy last season.
BBC
Analysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds
Antonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. The hosts could have been further behind by the time...
BBC
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Orel Mangala is suspended for Nottingham Forest after being sent off in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. Midfielder Jack Colback made his comeback from a back problem in that tie against Tottenham. Crystal Palace will assess Odsonne Edouard, who has missed the past two matches because of a thigh injury.
BBC
Scotland v New Zealand: Finn Russell included in 94% of BBC readers' teams
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. We asked BBC Sport readers to pick a Scotland XV for Sunday's meeting with New Zealand and 94% of respondents want Finn Russell to start. The fly-half, originally omitted...
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Maguire, Depay, Mbappe, Felix, Endrick, Mudryk, Bielsa
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sell England defender Harry Maguire next summer and the club may have to accept considerably less than the £80m that he cost to offload the 29-year-old. (Guardian) Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, who has been linked with possible moves to Tottenham...
BBC
Klopp on Alexander-Arnold's call-up, Kelleher and monitoring players at the World Cup
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game against Southampton on Saturday. When asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in England's World Cup squad, Klopp said: "Trent is now 24 and has played in quite a few finals, in important games where you have to defend. Against Chelsea in the final for example he was incredibly intense."
ESPN
Tottenham's Antonio Conte opens up on death of Gian Piero Ventrone: 'Big loss' to squad
Antonio Conte has said losing fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has taken an emotional toll on his Tottenham squad and their performances during the hectic autumn schedule. Ventrone, who died on Oct. 6 aged 61 following a battle with leukaemia, was a highly regarded member of Conte's backroom staff credited with instigating a dramatic improvement in the squad's overall fitness levels.
NBC Sports
Bournemouth make easy work of 3-0 victory over Everton (video)
Bournemouth vs Everton recap: The Cherries snapped a four-game losing skid as they breezed past the Toffees, who turned in a truly dismal display, for a 3-0 victory at Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The victory sends Bournemouth (16 points) all the way up to 13th in the Premier League table,...
BBC
FAI Cup final: Winning with Derry 'would be something special' - Duffy
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle. Derry City winger Michael Duffy says winning the FAI Cup with his hometown club would mean more than his two final triumphs with Dundalk. Duffy, 28, returned to Derry...
SB Nation
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Community Player Ratings
Well, if that was the last Spurs match for a month, they sure went out with a bang. Tottenham Hotspur went down three times to Leeds United at home, and somehow still managed to win the match 4-3. A rapid-fire brace from Rodrigo Bentancur was the difference between the two sides, though Harry Kane and Ben Davies also got on the scoresheet.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...
Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
Manchester United Have Made A Proposal To Resign Memphis Depay
Manchester United have made a proposal to resign Memphis Depay in the January transfer window.
Comments / 0