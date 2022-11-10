Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
Travelers Are Sharing The Helpful Tips They Wish They Knew Before Visiting Popular Vacation Destinations Around The World
"Many Barcelona restaurants offer what is called the menú del dia at lunch time. It's basically a three-course meal at a great price. It's an amazing way to eat well on the cheap. As an added bonus, you can often order wine for the same price as a bottle of water."
Man who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport
An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said.
French border checks in force over Italy's migrant policy
ROME — (AP) — Lines formed Sunday at Italy’s northern border crossings with France following Paris’ decision to reinforce border controls over a diplomatic row with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian rescue ships that shows no end in sight. The Ventimiglia-Menton crossing along the picturesque...
WVNews
Philipp Lahm says it was 'mistake' to award WCup to Qatar
BERLIN (AP) — Seven days before the World Cup is due to start in Qatar, former Germany captain Philipp Lahm says it was “a mistake” to award the tournament to the Gulf Arab country. Lahm, who is head of Germany’s organizing committee for the 2024 European Championship,...
Comments / 0