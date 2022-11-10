Read full article on original website
Related
'Insider' or 'outsider'? Here's who is on track to win key SJ mayor, Santa Clara Co. Sheriff races
The race for Mayor of San Jose and Sheriff of Santa Clara County featured two candidates with years of experience working in the South Bay and two relatively new faces to the area.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
sanjoseinside.com
ELECTION 2022: Mahan Holds Lead over Chavez in Latest Vote Count
Three days after the general election, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez narrowed the gap slightly in the San Jose mayoral battle with front-runner Matt Mahan, with 62% of ballots counted. City Councilmember Mahan has been the front runner from the first returns, and his vote lead grew by two...
Santa Cruz Election 2022: The latest on winners, losers and races that are still too close to call
With the latest results released at 4 p.m. on Friday by the Santa Cruz County Clerk's office, more than half of the votes are now in. The count continues with the next results released Monday afternoon. For now, here's what we know about the likely winners, and the relatively few races that are still too close to call.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. A local measure to fund grants for individual San Francisco public schools was overwhelmingly passed by voters, according to unofficial election results. Proposition G will provide $60 million a year...
calmatters.network
Election: Wiley holds lead but Price inches closer as district attorney's race still too close to call
Longtime county prosecutor Terry Wiley continues to narrowly lead the election for Alameda County district attorney, but civil rights attorney Pamela Price has taken to Twitter to say there is still time for her to make a comeback from second place. “As we expected, my opponent’s percentage lead is dwindling...
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Mayor’s Race Far From Over
The website for the Santa Clara Registrar of Voters says that 100% of precincts have reported vote totals in Santa Clara for the Nov. 8 election, however, that does not mean the Santa Clara mayor’s race is over. “We have mountains of ballots that we’re going through right now,”...
indiacurrents.com
Ethnic Minority Seniors Face A Caregiver Crunch in Santa Clara County
In 2005, 71-year-old Tahera Khalil and her husband Sabbar were visiting their daughter Nishrin in the Bay Area, when Tahera had a heart attack. Her health scare forced an unexpected decision on the couple. Instead of returning home, the Khalils decided to give up their life in India to remain permanently in San Jose with their daughter.
Santa Clara County violated state law, could face lawsuit
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is demanding the Board of Supervisors nullify and revote on its appointment of a new county executive, saying the decision—which happened behind closed doors—violated the state’s transparency law. In a letter sent to all five supervisors on Thursday, Rosen said...
NBC Bay Area
Several South Bay Races Still Undecided as Vote Count Continues
The ballots are in and being counted carefully, which also means slowly. In the South Bay, several races were still too close to call as of Thursday afternoon, leaving candidates and supporters waiting anxiously for each new update. As of Thursday, the total ballot count was just above 51%. The...
cupertinotoday.com
South Bay Election Results Roundup
As ballots continue to trickle in from the 2022 Midterm Elections, the Cupertino Today team is bringing you the latest results of key local races across the South Bay. Here are a few of the highlights:. Campbell City Council. Three of the five Campbell City Council seats were up for...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
The latest election results from Bay Area and California
Ballots continue to be counted across the Bay Area after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Click on the links below to view the most up to date election results for every race and ballot measure both statewide and in all seven Bay Area counties.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday
SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
Palo Alto police chief remains in lead for Santa Clara County Sheriff race
SANTA CLARA COUNTY – Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen remained on track Wednesday to be elected Santa Clara County's next sheriff.With all of the county's 754 precincts reporting as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jonsen held the unofficial lead with 51.5 percent of the vote over retired sheriff's Capt. Kevin Jensen, who had 48.5 percent. Jonsen and Jensen are seeking to replace Acting Sheriff Ken Binder, who was recently appointed to the interim position from undersheriff following the retirement of former Sheriff Laurie Smith.Smith, after serving as sheriff for the past 24 years, announced earlier this year that she would not...
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
sfstandard.com
Election Update: Prop. E Loses, District 4 and Prop. D Races Remain Too Close to Call
Proposition E will not pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Over 55% of voters cast ballots opposing the local ballot measure championed by San Francisco’s progressives to streamline the process for building affordable housing while maintaining local control over new housing production.
KTVU FOX 2
Key Bay Area elections too close to call
OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
santaclaranews.org
Lisa Gillmor Increases Lead In Santa Clara Mayor’s Race
After Wednesday’s update from the Registrar of Voters, Mayor Lisa Gillmor increased her lead over Councilmember Anthony Becker. She leads by 166 votes or 1.02 percent of the vote. An automatic recount happens if the vote is within .25 percent. Gillmor’s lead is currently 4 times greater than that...
svvoice.com
2022 Election Night Results (Unofficial)
Update: The Wednesday afternoon release of votes by the Registrar of Voters shows that Mayor Lisa Gillmor has increased her lead to 166 votes. She leads challenger Anthony Becker by just over a percentage point in the race for Santa Clara mayor. The results for the other races including Sunnyvale and Santa Clara Unified School District have not significantly changed.
