Santa Clara County, CA

sanjoseinside.com

ELECTION 2022: Mahan Holds Lead over Chavez in Latest Vote Count

Three days after the general election, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez narrowed the gap slightly in the San Jose mayoral battle with front-runner Matt Mahan, with 62% of ballots counted. City Councilmember Mahan has been the front runner from the first returns, and his vote lead grew by two...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Santa Clara Mayor’s Race Far From Over

The website for the Santa Clara Registrar of Voters says that 100% of precincts have reported vote totals in Santa Clara for the Nov. 8 election, however, that does not mean the Santa Clara mayor’s race is over. “We have mountains of ballots that we’re going through right now,”...
SANTA CLARA, CA
indiacurrents.com

Ethnic Minority Seniors Face A Caregiver Crunch in Santa Clara County

In 2005, 71-year-old Tahera Khalil and her husband Sabbar were visiting their daughter Nishrin in the Bay Area, when Tahera had a heart attack. Her health scare forced an unexpected decision on the couple. Instead of returning home, the Khalils decided to give up their life in India to remain permanently in San Jose with their daughter.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Several South Bay Races Still Undecided as Vote Count Continues

The ballots are in and being counted carefully, which also means slowly. In the South Bay, several races were still too close to call as of Thursday afternoon, leaving candidates and supporters waiting anxiously for each new update. As of Thursday, the total ballot count was just above 51%. The...
SANTA CLARA, CA
cupertinotoday.com

South Bay Election Results Roundup

As ballots continue to trickle in from the 2022 Midterm Elections, the Cupertino Today team is bringing you the latest results of key local races across the South Bay. Here are a few of the highlights:. Campbell City Council. Three of the five Campbell City Council seats were up for...
CAMPBELL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto police chief remains in lead for Santa Clara County Sheriff race

SANTA CLARA COUNTY – Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen remained on track Wednesday to be elected Santa Clara County's next sheriff.With all of the county's 754 precincts reporting as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jonsen held the unofficial lead with 51.5 percent of the vote over retired sheriff's Capt. Kevin Jensen, who had 48.5 percent. Jonsen and Jensen are seeking to replace Acting Sheriff Ken Binder, who was recently appointed to the interim position from undersheriff following the retirement of former Sheriff Laurie Smith.Smith, after serving as sheriff for the past 24 years, announced earlier this year that she would not...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Key Bay Area elections too close to call

OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
santaclaranews.org

Lisa Gillmor Increases Lead In Santa Clara Mayor’s Race

After Wednesday’s update from the Registrar of Voters, Mayor Lisa Gillmor increased her lead over Councilmember Anthony Becker. She leads by 166 votes or 1.02 percent of the vote. An automatic recount happens if the vote is within .25 percent. Gillmor’s lead is currently 4 times greater than that...
SANTA CLARA, CA
svvoice.com

2022 Election Night Results (Unofficial)

Update: The Wednesday afternoon release of votes by the Registrar of Voters shows that Mayor Lisa Gillmor has increased her lead to 166 votes. She leads challenger Anthony Becker by just over a percentage point in the race for Santa Clara mayor. The results for the other races including Sunnyvale and Santa Clara Unified School District have not significantly changed.
SANTA CLARA, CA

