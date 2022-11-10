Read full article on original website
Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’
Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
Boy, three, dies in hospital after medical incident in former coal-mining village
A three-year-old boy has died after a medical incident at a property in a former coal-mining town in County Durham. Police have since launched a multi-agency investigation after the tragedy in Ushaw Moor in the afternoon of Saturday November 5. Emergency services were called to the property after reports of...
Scottish Ambulance Service workers confirm winter strike dates
Scottish Ambulance Service workers will stage a 26-hour strike later this month over pay. GMB Scotland confirmed its members will take action from 06:00 on 28 November to 07:59 the following day. The union said urgent meetings were being sought with management to ensure appropriate staffing levels for critical care.
Carlisle train derailment: Engineers remove cement wagons blocking line
Rail engineers have removed two 80-tonne cement wagons after a train carrying cement derailed. The train came off the tracks at Petteril Bridge Junction in Carlisle on 21 October. Network Rail said 40 engineers were on site every day working with an 800-tonne crane moving the three stranded wagons. It...
Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says
A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
Thousands of operations will be cancelled if nurse strike goes ahead
Thousands of NHS operations and appointments are likely to be cancelled if nurses go on strike across the UK.The health service will turn its attention to treating emergency patients in a “life-preserving care model” if nurses take to the picket lines.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has already said it is committed to ensuring emergency and urgent care can be kept running during a strike.Its care model for strikes says emergency care will be provided to preserve life or to prevent permanent disability.Some of the most serious cancer cases could be treated, while urgent diagnostic procedures and assessments will be...
Eileen Dean care home killing: No risk assessment done on attacker
No formal risk assessment was done on a man who beat a fellow care home resident to death, a review has found. Alexander Rawson attacked 93-year-old Eileen Dean with a metal walking stick at a care home in south-east London. Mrs Dean suffered catastrophic injuries to her head and body...
Pressure on 999 crews could be eased by supplying care homes with £1,000 air cushions to lift patients, health minister says
The NHS could supply care homes with £1,000 air cushions that help staff lift residents when they fall to ease pressure on ambulances. Recently appointed health minister Will Quince said some homes place an unnecessary burden on emergency services by dialling for help rather than lifting residents themselves. He...
Nurses vote to strike over pay
Nursing staff at the majority of NHS employers across the UK have voted to strike over pay.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said industrial action will take place in the NHS trusts or health boards that have met the legal requirements.Many of the biggest hospitals in England will see strike action by RCN members but others narrowly missed the legal turnout thresholds to qualify for action.All NHS employers in Northern Ireland and Scotland will be included and all bar one in Wales met the relevant legal thresholds.Anger has become action - our members are saying enough is enough.Pat Cullen, RCNGuys...
How the NHS has been striking since the 70s: History of hospital walk-outs laid bare, from nurses to junior doctors and beyond
NHS nurses will strike this winter, in what will be one of the biggest walkouts in the health service's 70-year history. The ballot, the largest in the Royal College of Nurses' (RCN) 106-year existence, will now see strike action in 100 NHS organisations in England. Action will also be taken in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
Delayed discharges of hospital patients hit new monthly high
The number of patients in hospital beds in England who no longer need to be there has reached a new monthly high, figures show.An average of 13,613 beds per day were occupied by people ready to be discharged from hospital in October.That was up from 13,305 in September and the highest monthly figure since comparable data began in December 2021, according to analysis by the PA news agency.Numbers have been on an upwards trend since June, when the average stood at 11,590.The seven-day rolling average for delayed discharges from beds peaked at 13,723 in the week to October 11, but...
Warning of delays at Oakham level crossings after bridge hit by lorry
Drivers are being warned to expect delays at a town's level crossings due to repairs to a bridge that was struck by a lorry. Network Rail said it was working to fix Foster's Bridge, in Rutland, after the crash on Saturday. It said repairs on 12 and 19 November would...
Croydon University Hospital: Patient 'horrified' during stay
A patient recovering on a "run-down" hospital ward has said she was "horrified" by her experience. Sarah Hills spent five nights at Croydon University Hospital in south London, where she filmed dirty walls, broken radiators and bramble growing through the window. Rishi Sunak's first official visit as prime minister was...
Huddersfield: Rail upgrade work unearths 172-year-old siding
A railway siding dating back to the Victorian era has been unearthed by engineers upgrading a train route. The siding at Hillhouse in Huddersfield was used for harbouring off-duty trains and was built about 172 years ago. It included train sheds and railway turntables for services transporting cattle, coal and...
More than 600 overseas nurses employed in Devon in 15 months
The NHS in Devon said it had attracted more than 600 international nurses to the county in the last 15 months. The Devon International Recruitment Alliance recruits to six NHS trusts. It "fills vital front-line posts" and saves the NHS about £3m a year in agency staffing, said One Devon,...
Papworth Hospital: Coroner warning over contaminated water deaths
A coroner has issued a warning over a lack of guidance around a bacteria that contaminated a new hospital's water supply and led to two women dying. Anne Martinez, 65, and Karen Starling, 54, died a year after undergoing double lung transplants at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge in 2019.
