Thousands of NHS operations and appointments are likely to be cancelled if nurses go on strike across the UK.The health service will turn its attention to treating emergency patients in a “life-preserving care model” if nurses take to the picket lines.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has already said it is committed to ensuring emergency and urgent care can be kept running during a strike.Its care model for strikes says emergency care will be provided to preserve life or to prevent permanent disability.Some of the most serious cancer cases could be treated, while urgent diagnostic procedures and assessments will be...

4 DAYS AGO