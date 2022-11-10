Read full article on original website
Related
I visited an Ugg retail store and saw why the beloved early 2000s shoes are making a comeback
Ugg seems to be making a comeback this fall after originally gaining popularity in the early 2000s. Deckers Outdoor Corp, which owns Ugg, reported the brand's sales increased by $28.1 million year-over-year in its most recent quarter. I visited an Ugg store in New York City to see what business...
In Style
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fall Fashion Section — Including a Paige Sweater for 80% Off
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale may be over, but there are still tons of incredible deals to shop this season. The retailer dropped major discounts on popular fall fashion pieces, like designer jeans, comfy slippers, and toasty warm beanies. And we rounded up the 18 best Amazon fall fashion deals, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for the months ahead.
Best beauty deals for Black Friday – including Sephora’s impressive sale
This year feels like it’s going at breakneck speed, so we hate to remind you that we’re now in the final stretch of 2022. But one benefit of us flying through the months is that Black Friday has come back around, with countless brands offering huge discounts, and there are some serious savings to be had.The official day of the bargain bonanza is Friday 25 November, with Cyber Monday following shortly afterwards on 28 November. Although the deals start to roll in earlier and earlier each year, we’re already starting to see some brands take part in the sale right...
Blooming lovely! Emma Raducanu is elegant in a glamorous floral gown and VERY quirky strappy heels as she attends the Dior Christmas installation at Harrods in London
Emma Raducanu was effortlessly elegant in a chic floral gown as she attended the Dior Christmas installation at Harrods in London today. The tennis star, 19, who is Dior's British ambassador, stunned in the sophisticated dress, which featured an ankle sweeping A-line skirt and cut out sleeves along the shoulders.
Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event Is Offering Insider-Exclusive Deals on the Best Beauty Gift Sets
Here are the 14 worth buying.
Refinery29
How To Shop Sephora’s Sale Frenzy Like A Pro
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. The holidays have come early at Sephora —...
Shakira introduces festive collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador
Shakira is adding a Latin flair to the festive period! The Colombian singer has introduced a new collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador. The British luxury brand tapped the “Monotonia” singer and Burna Boy as the faces of their campaign, “The Night Before.”. Burberry’s latest ad...
voguebusiness.com
LVMH and Kering show confidence in China at Import Expo
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. LVMH, Kering, Inditex, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry and Nike were...
voguebusiness.com
Fashion and finance: The new economic realities of luxury consumers
This article was sponsored by Rakuten. Record-breaking inflation rates have sent some of the world’s largest economies tail spinning into chaos. The US witnessed a 40-year high inflation at 8.6 per cent this summer, whereas, in the UK, inflation hit double digits. Deeply disturbing the already fragile consumer confidence, the new macro realities have left luxury consumers with three distinct courses of action — cut down on designer dreams, do nothing, or exploit the fall of the pound (which hit a historical low versus the US dollar in September 2022) by indulging in pre-holiday splurging. In this whitepaper, Vogue Business partners up with Rakuten — the rewards-based e-commerce leader focused on helping retailers drive loyalty through strategic cashback incentives — to investigate the moods and wallets of luxury shoppers while the global economy braces itself for potential downturn.
In Style
Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off
Picture this: You walk outside and the air feels a little bit different. It’s chillier than normal, and the leaves have started changing colors (think: fiery red hues and burnt orange colors). This can only mean that fall is fully upon us; so someone pass me my pumpkin spice latte and throw me some knee-high boots. But warm drinks and cute boots aren’t the only things that come with autumn. Thanksgiving and — you guessed it — Black Friday are also part of the fun.
voguebusiness.com
Ralph Lauren sales climb 5 per cent on China resilience
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Ralph Lauren said second quarter revenues increased 5 per cent to $1.6 billion, beating expectations as it managed to evade macroeconomic challenges such as inflation and on-going Covid-19 disruptions in China. Revenues in Asia rose 17 per cent to $316 million....
travelnoire.com
Too Many Rich People Invested In Airbnbs, More Than A Million Remain Unoccupied
The trend of the Airbnb boom appears to be on the decline for many hosts. Threads across social media platforms from Twitter to Reddit are revealing the frustrations users feel when booking. Now, hosts are feeling the impact as travelers opt for alternate accommodations. According to market analysts, many U.S.-based...
How a Branding Expert Is Revving Up the Ritz
PARIS — When luxury consultant Natalie Bader Messian was approached to join the board of the Ritz Paris with a mission to burnish its brand and diversify its revenue streams, she decided to visit the hotel incognito to get a sense of what challenges she might face. The French...
17 Sites To Shop For Stylish Jackets, Coats & Outerwear Essentials—Including Amazon, Nordstrom & Zara
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season to buy a new coat. One that’s actually cute and will actually keep you warm. I often find the perfect outerwear that manages to offer both isn’t so easy to come by, so I’ve rounded up a list of where to buy coats online to make your fall and winter shopping that much smoother. Plus, I need help deciding which coat on this list I should buy for myself. When I think of hardcore parkas, brands like Mackage...
Woman Shares Important Warning After Almost Getting Robbed in Paris
Millions of travelers flock to Paris each year to enjoy the fabulous city. It's no doubt one of the top destination spots in the world! Unfortunately, when there is mass tourism, that sadly brings on the darker side of a city, which is the robbing and scamming of visitors. One's safety is paramount, and being cautious and aware is a 'must'.
Complex
Take a Look at Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Spring 2023 Collection
Bottega Veneta has shared its Pre-Spring 2023 collection. The extensive collection encompasses suits, footwear, evening wear, and bags that fuse together feminine and masculine styles. Some of the collection’s standout pieces are a tiger-print wool trench coat, yellow trousers, a leather brown suit, an oversized pinstripe blazer, platform loafers, a khaki double-breasted blazer, a chevron sweater, and more.
fashionunited.com
Burberry and Levi’s top Remake’s Fashion Accountability report for 2022
Now in its fifth year of publication, Remake’s Fashion Accountability report is continuing its efforts to expose brands’ transparency issues and unethical supply chains within the industry. For its 2022 report, the organisation said it was responding directly to the rise in overproduction and garment worker exploitation that...
Joseph Abboud Touching Down in China Next Year
Joseph Abboud is getting ready to spread its wings. A new licensing deal brand owner WHP signed with luxury fashion retail group YouXiang will distribute the men’s formalwear brand in China in distribution channels including e-commerce, retail stores, shop-in-shops and wholesale-franchise accounts. The launch will bring Joseph Abboud’s men’s apparel, footwear, bags and luggage, and accessories collections to the 1.4-billion-strong market starting in the spring. “We are looking forward to partnering with YouXiang as we focus on the expansion of Joseph Abboud’s reach through both international and digital channels,” WHP chief commercial officer Stanley Silverstein said. “YouXiang has successfully brought some...
voguebusiness.com
Tapestry lowers forecast on slow China recovery and strong US dollar
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Tapestry delivered first quarter revenues of $1.51 billion, a 2 per cent increase year-on-year, but currency pressures and continued challenges in China have forced the Coach, Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade owner to lower its forecast for 2023. In Greater China,...
Pop-up shop in Nordstrom at UTC Mall showcases luxury fashion made in Mexico
SAN DIEGO — Feel good, luxury fashion. That’s what a fashion influencer in San Diego calls the designs at a pop-up shop inside the Nordstrom at UTC Mall this weekend, when it will be your chance to see luxury fashion made in Mexico. Linda Waisboard started her fashion...
Comments / 0