ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

PSG's World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain's stars came through their final game before the World Cup unscathed, with France forward Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the unbeaten league leader's 5-0 home win against Auxerre on Sunday. Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe all started against Auxerre as...
Citrus County Chronicle

Austria: 9 injured as hot air balloon crashes twice in Alps

KIRCHSCHLAG IN DER BUCKLIGEN WELT, Austria (AP) — A hot air balloon crashed twice Saturday on the eastern edge of the Alps in Austria, injuring nine people as a hard landing apparently bounced the pilot and the co-pilot out of the basket and sent several passengers back into the sky on their own, authorities said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy