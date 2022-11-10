Read full article on original website
French border checks in force over Italy's migrant policy
Lines have formed at one of Italy's northern border crossings with France following Paris' decision to reinforce border controls over a diplomatic standoff with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian rescue ships
PSG's World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain's stars came through their final game before the World Cup unscathed, with France forward Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the unbeaten league leader's 5-0 home win against Auxerre on Sunday. Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe all started against Auxerre as...
Austria: 9 injured as hot air balloon crashes twice in Alps
KIRCHSCHLAG IN DER BUCKLIGEN WELT, Austria (AP) — A hot air balloon crashed twice Saturday on the eastern edge of the Alps in Austria, injuring nine people as a hard landing apparently bounced the pilot and the co-pilot out of the basket and sent several passengers back into the sky on their own, authorities said.
Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness
She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change
