Barcodes Group Acquires MSA Systems, Inc., Expanding Warehouse Management Software and Technical Services Capabilities

New 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence Report Shows the Way. Decision intelligence has the potential to improve stakeholders’ ability to make data-driven decisions by furnishing them with a self-service software platform designed to make the decision-making process easier, faster, more rigorous and more effective. To achieve this objective, decision intelligence requires a complete platform for data access and preparation, business analytics and data science. That is the conclusion of Navigating the Technology Behind Decision Intelligence, a new report from 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence. The study is available from Pyramid Analytics, a pioneering Decision Intelligence platform provider, which commissioned the study.

2 DAYS AGO