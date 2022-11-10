NEVADA COUNTY – A DUI suspect has been arrested after he crashed into and killed a motorcycle rider near Grass Valley late Thursday night. California Highway Patrol says, just after 10 p.m., 29-year-old Nevada City resident Ryan Milligan was driving a pickup truck along Rough and Ready Highway when he crashed into a motorcyclist near West Drive. The impact ejected the motorcyclist. Milligan then turned hard to the left, causing his pickup to go through a yard and crash into the living room of a home. First responders air-lifted the motorcycle rider to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, but he later died. Milligan was also transported to a local hospital and CHP says he was found to be allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He has since been booked into Nevada County Jail on felony DUI charges. No one was inside the home at the time Milligan crashed into it, CHP says. Authorities have not released the name of the motorcycle rider who died, but they did say he was a 41-year-old Nevada County resident.

GRASS VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO