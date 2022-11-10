Read full article on original website
Nevada County 16-year-old who disappeared this week is found dead
A Nevada County 16-year-old missing since Wednesday night was found dead on Friday afternoon near where she disappeared, officials said.
Body of missing Nevada County teen found by authorities, cause of death still unknown
Just after 2 p.m. on Friday search and rescue teams found the body of a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday night. The cause of death for Trinity Backus has not yet been determined.
Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured
PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
DUI suspect hits, kills motorcyclist near Grass Valley
NEVADA COUNTY – A DUI suspect has been arrested after he crashed into and killed a motorcycle rider near Grass Valley late Thursday night. California Highway Patrol says, just after 10 p.m., 29-year-old Nevada City resident Ryan Milligan was driving a pickup truck along Rough and Ready Highway when he crashed into a motorcyclist near West Drive. The impact ejected the motorcyclist. Milligan then turned hard to the left, causing his pickup to go through a yard and crash into the living room of a home. First responders air-lifted the motorcycle rider to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, but he later died. Milligan was also transported to a local hospital and CHP says he was found to be allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He has since been booked into Nevada County Jail on felony DUI charges. No one was inside the home at the time Milligan crashed into it, CHP says. Authorities have not released the name of the motorcycle rider who died, but they did say he was a 41-year-old Nevada County resident.
Probation reinstated for teen involved in 2021 Teichert Ponds shooting in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Probation has been reinstated for a 17-year-old teenager involved in the September 2021 shooting of two homeless men at Teichert Ponds after the court found he had violated his previous grant of probation. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said, although the murder and attempted murder charges brought...
Two people caught with meth, fentanyl and more at Red Bluff McDonald's on Friday
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Officers arrested two people in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Friday morning after they were found with meth, fentanyl, and other paraphernalia while under the influence of illegal drugs. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers was patrolling the...
Legal updates in student drunk-driver case
Cole Carpenter, a Chico State student was arrested after striking a female pedestrian on Ivy Street the night of Oct. 22, with a sedan while driving drunk. Carpenter was arrested on the scene and taken into custody. On Oct. 26, he pleaded no contest to two felonies. The felonies Carpenter was charged with included: DUI while impaired and with injury and DUI while over 0.08% BA with injury.
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
Juvenile in 2021 Teichert Ponds shooting of two homeless men back out on court mandated probation
CHICO, Calif. - A Butte County Juvenile Court judge reinstated a juvenile involved in the Sept. 2021, shooting of two homeless men at Teichert Ponds, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. The DA said the sentence came a month after the huge dismissed all charges filed against the 17-year-old for his...
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
Chico police search for Longfellow Avenue shooter, local hospitalized
CHICO, Calif. — Police are currently searching for the person responsible for shooting and wounding a local man on Longfellow Avenue Monday night. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said their officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Longfellow Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., Nov. 7, after receiving reports of the shooting.
700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County
BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
Ribbon cut on Chico's new teen center: "Trust and Believe"
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico is celebrating a new teen center. “Trust and Believe” is a new youth center on Nelson Street dedicated to at-risk teenagers who don’t qualify for typical afterschool programs. The space will feature spaces for arts and crafts, music, an agricultural...
Person hit by a vehicle Wednesday night
CHICO, Calif. - A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue in Chico. California Highway Patrol dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. CHP did not confirm details on the type of vehicle involved in the incident or how fast it was going when it hit the pedestrian.
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chico, CHP confirms
Highway Patrol officials in Chico confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue on Wednesday night. The crash reportedly happened at around 7:40 p.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a driver hit the pedestrian at speeds of around 60 mph. Officials were unable...
Meteorite Hits and Destroys California Home, According To Investigators
Investigators in Penn, California are trying to determine if a house fire was started by something from out of this world. Several people in northern California reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Friday November 4th. On that same night, crews were called to a house fire at a cattle ranch in Penn Valley, which is 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. The home owner said that he heard a loud crash and bang before he started smelling smoke but he wasn't aware of the bright light that lit the sky above his home, although his security camera captured part of it.
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
Chester Maintenance Employees Help Save Woman and Missing Dog After Terrifying Crash
A Ukiah woman is feeling extra thankful that several District 2 Maintenance employees were in the right place at the right time after a terrible car crash left her and her dogs stranded at the bottom of an embankment for over seven hours. According to Susanville CHP, Tina Milberger was...
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
