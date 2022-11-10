ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 11

Here is when and where to watch your local college football teams this weekend.

Saturday, November 12, 2022

  • Missouri (4-5) @ Tennessee (8-1)
    11 AM on CBS
  • Vanderbilt (3-6) @ Kentucky (6-3)
    11 AM on SECN
  • Austin Peay (6-3) @ Kennesaw State (5-4)
    12 PM on ESPN+
  • Western Carolina (4-5) @ ETSU (3-6)
    12 PM on ESPN+
  • Samford (8-1) @ Chattanooga (7-2)
    12:30 PM on ESPN+
  • Bethel (10-0) @ Cumberland (3-6)
    1:30 PM on Stretch Live
  • Charlotte (2-8) @ MTSU (4-5)
    2:30 PM on ESPN3
  • UT Martin (5-4) @ TSU (3-6)
    4 PM on ESPN+
  • Tennessee Tech (3-6) @ North Alabama (1-8)
    4 PM on ESPN+
  • Tulsa (3-6) @ Memphis (4-5)
    6:30 PM on ESPN

