Two Nashville SC Players Will Play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore have been selected to represent the USA in this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Zimmerman has been playing for Nashville SC since 2020. He has been selected as an MLS All-Star three times and has made 33 appearances for the US Men’s National Team (USMNT).

Moore signed with Nashville SC in July of 2022 after a brief stint playing in Spain. He has made 15 appearances for the USMNT since 2018 and scored a goal in 2021 against Canada.

The USMNT will start their World Cup campaign against Wales on Monday, November 21st at 1 PM. You can watch the game on Fox Sports 1. GEODIS Park will also host watch parties throughout the tournament. For more information on reservations visit the official Nashville SC website.

