2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 11
Here is when and where to watch your local college football teams this weekend.
Saturday, November 12, 2022
- Missouri (4-5) @ Tennessee (8-1)
11 AM on CBS
- Vanderbilt (3-6) @ Kentucky (6-3)
11 AM on SECN
- Austin Peay (6-3) @ Kennesaw State (5-4)
12 PM on ESPN+
- Western Carolina (4-5) @ ETSU (3-6)
12 PM on ESPN+
- Samford (8-1) @ Chattanooga (7-2)
12:30 PM on ESPN+
- Bethel (10-0) @ Cumberland (3-6)
1:30 PM on Stretch Live
- Charlotte (2-8) @ MTSU (4-5)
2:30 PM on ESPN3
- UT Martin (5-4) @ TSU (3-6)
4 PM on ESPN+
- Tennessee Tech (3-6) @ North Alabama (1-8)
4 PM on ESPN+
- Tulsa (3-6) @ Memphis (4-5)
6:30 PM on ESPN
