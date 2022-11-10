Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Round 2 of the Playoffs

The TSSAA playoffs continue this weekend with plenty of Middle Tennessee high schools getting one step closer to the championship. Here are our picks for the best matchups and games you won’t want to miss.

Friday, November 11, 2022

Smyrna (10-1) @ Beech (10-1)

This is a very intriguing matchup between two teams who have had impressive seasons so far. Both teams took down their first-round opponents handily.

White County (9-2) @ Nolensville (11-0)

The Knights are having their best season in program history. They will look to take one step closer to their first ever championship.

Lebanon (9-2) @ Oakland (10-1)

The Patriots are the defending state champions. Lebanon took down Riverdale in their first-round game.

Mt. Juliet (9-2) @ Page (9-2)

This should be an incredible watch as both 5A teams will take on each other for the first time this year.

Silverdale (8-3) Lipscomb Academy (10-0)

The Mustangs have been dominating Division II, Class AA this season. They are trying to become back-to-back state champions.

