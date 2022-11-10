ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

WEATHER WHIPLASH: Temperatures plummet for the weekend, snow flurries possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We were spoiled with above-average temperatures for much of the work week. However, the Winter chill is back for the weekend. Cold air continues to filter into the region tonight. Lows bottom out in the upper-20s. Snow flurries will be possible in some spots, especially late tonight and early Sunday morning. However, we are not expecting any issues.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Rain assists firefighters in containing Estill County fires

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain is welcome news for firefighters battling forest fires. Crews in Estill County got two fires contained this week. Thursday night, they were monitoring hot spots. Friday, they were still out making sure the fires didn’t spark again despite the rain. Chuck Ferrell...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Flood recovery slow for Breathitt County woman

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The communities hardest hit by July’s flash flooding are some of the smallest in the region, and many of the residents are elderly and living in remote areas. It’s still hard to imagine how high the water got on July 27. “That first...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Emergency management says both Estill County wildfires are contained

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Both of the wildfires in Estill County are now 100% contained. Wednesday night, EMA officials announced containment for the Pitts fire. Later Thursday morning, they announced the Chamberlain fire was also now 100% contained. Estill County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Riddle says he is much...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Firefighters continue to battle fires in Breathitt County

JACKSON, Ky (WTVQ)- Several fires are still burning in various Kentucky counties, including in Breathitt County. On Thursday, thick smoke could be seen in parts of the city of Jackson, as fire crews continued its containment. At the Jackson Fire Department, firefighters were in and out throughout the day. Crews...
JACKSON, KY
1450wlaf.com

Two homes saved from forest fire off Stoney Fork Road

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Wednesday at 10pm, a forest fire was burning near two homes on Stoney Fork Road. Firefighters with the Caryville and Stoney Fork Volunteer Fire Departments along with a forestry crew out of Hawkins County saved the two homes from the nearby flames at 6589 Stoney Fork Road. There were no injuries.
CARYVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Body found in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

DQ Roundball Previews: Harlan Lady Dragons

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Dragons look to bring experienced leadership to the 13th Region in 2022-23. After half a season without head coach Tiffany Hamm Rowe after the birth of her son, Harlan is ready to put it all together. ”I’m excited for the girls I feel like...just...
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

DQ Roundball Previews: Prestonsburg Blackcats

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new head coach and another year of experience, the Blackcats look to do some damage in the 58th District. Prestonsburg finished 5-23 in last season, but there is plenty of room for optimism. ”We weren’t ready as a team yet,” said senior guard Caleb...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Kensley Feltner signs with Belmont

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - In Lawrence County, a Bulldog has officially become a Bruin. Lawrence County guard Kensley Feltner singed her letter of intent with Belmont on Friday afternoon, one of the later schools to enter consideration in her recruiting process. ”The atmosphere there is just awesome and it’s like...I...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022

NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southeast Kentucky empty stocking fund providing gifts for kids

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEKY Empty Stocking Fund is a program that buys gifts for kids during Christmas. The program was started in 1988 by the Corbin Rotary Club. Joe Caldwell, president of the SEKY Empty Stocking Fund said seeing the kids light up when they receive their gifts is so special.
CORBIN, KY

