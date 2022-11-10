Read full article on original website
wymt.com
WEATHER WHIPLASH: Temperatures plummet for the weekend, snow flurries possible
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We were spoiled with above-average temperatures for much of the work week. However, the Winter chill is back for the weekend. Cold air continues to filter into the region tonight. Lows bottom out in the upper-20s. Snow flurries will be possible in some spots, especially late tonight and early Sunday morning. However, we are not expecting any issues.
wymt.com
Rain assists firefighters in containing Estill County fires
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain is welcome news for firefighters battling forest fires. Crews in Estill County got two fires contained this week. Thursday night, they were monitoring hot spots. Friday, they were still out making sure the fires didn’t spark again despite the rain. Chuck Ferrell...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
Stay in Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin with Breathtaking Lake Views For Every Season [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite things to do is scroll through vacation him sites like Verbo and Airbnb and look at some incredible, one-of-a-kind homes from around the world. When I can find something that looks like it should be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, my interest is peaked. When I find out it's located in Kentucky, I'm there.
spectrumnews1.com
Flood recovery slow for Breathitt County woman
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The communities hardest hit by July’s flash flooding are some of the smallest in the region, and many of the residents are elderly and living in remote areas. It’s still hard to imagine how high the water got on July 27. “That first...
wymt.com
Firefighters hoping for soaking rain to help put out remainder of Ky. wildfires
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Wildfires continue to burn in Estill County. While both the Pitts Rd. fire and the Chamberlain fire are now 100% contained firefighters are hoping for a soaking rain on Friday to help put out the remaining flames. The Pitts Rd. fire burned more than 600...
‘A Coat for Christmas’ coat drive for eastern Kentucky underway
As Christmas comes closer, the spirit of the season isn't the only thing approaching.
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
WKYT 27
Emergency management says both Estill County wildfires are contained
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Both of the wildfires in Estill County are now 100% contained. Wednesday night, EMA officials announced containment for the Pitts fire. Later Thursday morning, they announced the Chamberlain fire was also now 100% contained. Estill County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Riddle says he is much...
wymt.com
‘Blessing Buggies’ placed in Pike County grocery stores in hopes of more donations
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit feeding programs, such as the Grace Community Kitchen, have seen an increase in people needing help. However, programs are also experiencing a decrease in donations. “As the weather gets colder, I’ve seen an increase in the number of people, you know, walking the streets, stopping...
WTVQ
Firefighters continue to battle fires in Breathitt County
JACKSON, Ky (WTVQ)- Several fires are still burning in various Kentucky counties, including in Breathitt County. On Thursday, thick smoke could be seen in parts of the city of Jackson, as fire crews continued its containment. At the Jackson Fire Department, firefighters were in and out throughout the day. Crews...
1450wlaf.com
Two homes saved from forest fire off Stoney Fork Road
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Wednesday at 10pm, a forest fire was burning near two homes on Stoney Fork Road. Firefighters with the Caryville and Stoney Fork Volunteer Fire Departments along with a forestry crew out of Hawkins County saved the two homes from the nearby flames at 6589 Stoney Fork Road. There were no injuries.
wymt.com
‘This is my home’: Letcher County native comes home to help flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deadly flooding devastated portions of Eastern Kentucky in late July. More than three months later, one Letcher County native is still serving people in need. When Cordelia Collins Schaber heard about the historic flooding, she and some friends sprung into action. “My best girlfriend’s mother...
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Harlan Lady Dragons
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Dragons look to bring experienced leadership to the 13th Region in 2022-23. After half a season without head coach Tiffany Hamm Rowe after the birth of her son, Harlan is ready to put it all together. ”I’m excited for the girls I feel like...just...
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Prestonsburg Blackcats
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new head coach and another year of experience, the Blackcats look to do some damage in the 58th District. Prestonsburg finished 5-23 in last season, but there is plenty of room for optimism. ”We weren’t ready as a team yet,” said senior guard Caleb...
wymt.com
Kensley Feltner signs with Belmont
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - In Lawrence County, a Bulldog has officially become a Bruin. Lawrence County guard Kensley Feltner singed her letter of intent with Belmont on Friday afternoon, one of the later schools to enter consideration in her recruiting process. ”The atmosphere there is just awesome and it’s like...I...
wvlt.tv
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022
NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wymt.com
Southeast Kentucky empty stocking fund providing gifts for kids
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEKY Empty Stocking Fund is a program that buys gifts for kids during Christmas. The program was started in 1988 by the Corbin Rotary Club. Joe Caldwell, president of the SEKY Empty Stocking Fund said seeing the kids light up when they receive their gifts is so special.
