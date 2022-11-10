Read full article on original website
WVNews
Winter illnesses continue to ravage state, nation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As RSV cases continue to inundate West Virginia pediatric hospitals, the flu is now escalating earlier than normal and, on Friday, the state reported its first pediatric death from influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reports “moderate” levels of influenza-like activity...
WVNews
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT’S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don’t look like much. But her team’s discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement’s Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes’ historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.
WVNews
LSU 61, Arkansas St. 52
ARKANSAS ST. (1-1) El-Sheikh 7-12 2-3 17, Nelson 3-5 1-1 7, Felts 3-10 0-0 7, Fields 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 3-9 0-0 9, Ford 2-12 0-0 4, Lual 1-4 0-0 2, Boutayeb 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 3-4 52.
WVNews
West Virginia State Police arrest man in Texas in Greenbrier County cold case
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 38-year-old male has been extradited back to West Virginia from Texas on an allegation that he robbed and murdered a 53-year-old Lewisburg man back in 2007. Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger was indicted in October on charges of first-degree robbery and murder, according to...
WVNews
Texas Class 2A high school football playoff pairings
Here are the Class 2A high school football playoff sites and times for the area round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. CLASS 2A DIVISION I.
WVNews
Illinois St. 69, Northwestern St. 67
ILLINOIS ST. (2-1) Lewis 6-8 12-15 24, McChesney 3-4 2-2 9, Burford 6-9 4-4 16, Knight 0-2 5-8 5, Poindexter 3-7 0-0 8, Kasubke 1-3 0-0 3, Petrakis 1-3 1-2 4, Sandage 0-0 0-0 0, Kotov 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-37 24-31 69.
WVNews
Mixed signals, or maybe they're clearer than political parties realize
Talk about your mixed messages. In West Virginia, voters overwhelmingly turned the state a deep red, giving Republicans an 88-12 margin of control in the House of Delegates and a 30-4 margin in the state Senate.
