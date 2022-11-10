ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Robert Rivas elected as next Speaker of California State Assembly

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Farm Bureau, the state’s largest agricultural nonprofit, representing over 29,000 members, including over 20,000 small family farms, congratulated Assemblymember Robert Rivas on his caucuses’ selection as the next Speaker of the California Assembly. "I am humbled by the unanimous support of my colleagues...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

COVID cases are rising in California

COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Why California keeps repeating same election story

Does anyone else feel like the outcomes of California’s Tuesday election were largely predictable? It’s true that county elections officials still have to tally more than 4.8 million ballots, according to Thursday estimates. And it’s true that some state legislative and U.S. House races are still too close to call, and could remain that way […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Governor Newsom and First Partner visit Fresno on Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom visited Fresno on Thursday to join California’s nation-leading service corps to participate in community service projects and highlight the state’s commitment to uplifting service opportunities. There were at the West Fresno Family Resource Center...
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Historic decision allows cannabis to be sold in McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Medicinal cannabis has been legal in California since 1996 and recreationally since 2016, but Kern County is one of the few counties in the state where cannabis retail is illegal. This specific cannabis ordinance prohibits commercial medicinal and adult use of cannabis businesses anywhere within...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County In Depth: Midterm election analysis

This week on “Kern County In Depth,” a midterm election update and analysis. 17 News political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sannappa discuss the vote and what’s ahead in Kern County and in Washington D.C. Jim Scott hosts “Kern County in Depth.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

57.7 % – That’s How Many Californians Officially Don’t Care

There was no red wave Tuesday night, so the question of whether or not it would finally crest the Sierras became moot even before California’s polls closed. In the statewide races, those candidates with a “D” next to their name – despite their gross incompetence, ethical ickiness, and/or obvious naked self-interest – all won rather easily.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These West Coast States in November

California may be home to the world’s biggest jackpot, with the winning ticket for the record-breaking $2 billion Powerball sold in Altadena this week, but most of the state — and the West Coast more broadly — is still dealing with the ramifications of ongoing inflation. To help with the financial burden, a few states are continuing to mail out stimulus or relief payments, including a substantial check coming to many California residents this month.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy