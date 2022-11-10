Read full article on original website
Poverty Drops in California Because of Child Tax Credit, COVID Relief Funds
Poverty fell in California during the COVID pandemic, recent data shows, largely due to state and national safety net programs, especially the expansion of federal child tax credits. But a deadline to file for those tax credits expires Nov. 17, prompting advocates in California and a few state lawmakers to...
Bakersfield Now
Robert Rivas elected as next Speaker of California State Assembly
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Farm Bureau, the state’s largest agricultural nonprofit, representing over 29,000 members, including over 20,000 small family farms, congratulated Assemblymember Robert Rivas on his caucuses’ selection as the next Speaker of the California Assembly. "I am humbled by the unanimous support of my colleagues...
beckersasc.com
On the 'brink of financial collapse': California system CEO implores governor for funding
Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health is a busy hospital with a robust emergency room seeing more than 81,000 patients per year. The hospital is among Healthgrades' top 250 hospitals in the nation and had a financially strong position pre-pandemic with an A3 Moody's Investors Service rating. Then the pandemic hit. Since...
COVID cases are rising in California
COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled.
Fast food workers to strike in support of newly-passed law that will create a fast food labor council
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Some fast food workers in California will strike Tuesday to demand that industry giants like Starbucks, In-N-Out Burger, and Chic-Fil-A stop efforts to repeal a new law that would create a council to oversee fast food working conditions in the state. In September, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 257, which creates a 10-seat […]
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
Why California keeps repeating same election story
Does anyone else feel like the outcomes of California’s Tuesday election were largely predictable? It’s true that county elections officials still have to tally more than 4.8 million ballots, according to Thursday estimates. And it’s true that some state legislative and U.S. House races are still too close to call, and could remain that way […]
California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?
California voters had seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's which ones passed and which failed.
Bakersfield Now
Governor Newsom and First Partner visit Fresno on Thursday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom visited Fresno on Thursday to join California’s nation-leading service corps to participate in community service projects and highlight the state’s commitment to uplifting service opportunities. There were at the West Fresno Family Resource Center...
Californians are interested in moving to this state: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
Colorado just legalized ‘magic mushrooms,’ an idea that’s growing nationwide
Voters in Colorado approved a ballot measure legalizing the use of psilocybin and psilocin, two psychedelic compounds found in so-called magic mushrooms, in Tuesday’s midterm election, becoming the second state to do so in two years. The measure narrowly passed, the AP projected, with 52% of the more than...
Bakersfield Now
Historic decision allows cannabis to be sold in McFarland
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Medicinal cannabis has been legal in California since 1996 and recreationally since 2016, but Kern County is one of the few counties in the state where cannabis retail is illegal. This specific cannabis ordinance prohibits commercial medicinal and adult use of cannabis businesses anywhere within...
Kern County In Depth: Midterm election analysis
This week on “Kern County In Depth,” a midterm election update and analysis. 17 News political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sannappa discuss the vote and what’s ahead in Kern County and in Washington D.C. Jim Scott hosts “Kern County in Depth.”
californiaglobe.com
57.7 % – That’s How Many Californians Officially Don’t Care
There was no red wave Tuesday night, so the question of whether or not it would finally crest the Sierras became moot even before California’s polls closed. In the statewide races, those candidates with a “D” next to their name – despite their gross incompetence, ethical ickiness, and/or obvious naked self-interest – all won rather easily.
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities.
California commission overhauls rooftop solar proposal
The CPUC’s scaled-back plan eliminates consumer fees. The original was abandoned after criticism from the governor and solar advocates that it could hurt the transition to renewable energy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
We ‘have to do more’: Californians poised to say yes on dozens of housing, homeless measures
When it came to homelessness and housing affordability this election, California voters sent a clear message to local governments Tuesday in more than 50 ballot measures: do more. Official results could take days to finalize, but the latest tallies reveal an electorate ready to tax itself for more affordable housing,...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These West Coast States in November
California may be home to the world’s biggest jackpot, with the winning ticket for the record-breaking $2 billion Powerball sold in Altadena this week, but most of the state — and the West Coast more broadly — is still dealing with the ramifications of ongoing inflation. To help with the financial burden, a few states are continuing to mail out stimulus or relief payments, including a substantial check coming to many California residents this month.
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
