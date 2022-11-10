Read full article on original website
2022 High school football stat leaders on the High plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the 2022 high school football season wraps up here’s a look at whos been dominating this season on the High plains. According to Max Preps, the Tascosa Rebels are the number-one team in the area ending the season with a 9-1 record. Max Preps utilizes a system that has a […]
The Locker Room: Scores and highlights for Nov. 11, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is finally here the high school football playoffs here on the High Plains. You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay […]
PCHEA Warriors football team finishes first season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle is full of electric football teams, but one you may not have heard of is the PCHEA Warriors. That’s the Panhandle Christian Home Educators Association - or PCHEA for short. This is the first football season in Warriors history. In high school football,...
Spearman, Panhandle play playoff doubleheader at Happy State Bank Stadium
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Spearman Lynx took on the Abernathy Antelopes and came out with the Bi-district championship, 21-7. The Panhandle Panthers matched up against the Floydada Whirlwinds.
Bushland’s Emma Troxell and Josh Bass sign letters of intent
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Signing week continued today as Bushland recognized two student-athletes signing their letters of intent. This morning at the school gym, basketball star Emma Troxell signed on to join Abilene Christian’s women’s team on the court next season. Meanwhile, on the diamond, Josh Bass will be playing at Lamar Community College. We’ll have more coverage of Bushland singings tomorrow on NewsChannel10 sports.
Canyon, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Rodeo – not football – is the official sport of Texas. Here’s how that happened
From hosting the United States' favorite team to its high schools supplying some of the most impressive stadiums and the most NFL players out of any state, Texas reigns supreme in the realm of football. However, the heart of the Lone Star State is officially with an entirely different stadium sport.
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Kenneth “Kenny” Eugene Fisher
Kenneth “Kenny” Eugene Fisher, 59, of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Pampa. Memorial services will be at 4:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Jim Sinyard, pastor at Carpenter’s Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
TxDOT hosting new child safety for Tuesday and Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be hosting the next child safety event this Tuesday and Friday. The event will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Care Net of Dalhart and Friday, Nov. 18, at Wesley Community Center in Amarillo. To learn more on child safety check, click here. TxDOT...
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants
When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
Go Home Internet You’re Drunk: The Top 10 Night Clubs In Amarillo
The Internet strikes again with yet another delightfully horrible list of the best in Amarillo. We have yet another beautifully crafted tale of caution; a warning for you that you can't believe half of anything you see on the Internet anymore. Go home Internet. You're drunk. You had to be,...
Amarillo Fire Department responds to Friday morning fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 3900 block of SE 11th around 5:56 a.m. Friday. When officials arrived, they found a single-story home […]
Heart Of The High Plains: Hilltop Senior Citizens Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s cheffin’ time at the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center. “Monday, Wednesday, Friday, we cook a whole meal, just like what mama would cook,” said Warren Coble, Executive Director of the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center. “Meat loaf, briskets and things like this. Mr. Maxwell, who’s standing behind me, and Douglas Murkeldove, they […]
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Two Different Fires Blazing In Amarillo
The Amarillo Fire Department was busy on Wednesday, November 9th, and early Thursday, November 10th. Wednesday, November the 9th found Amarillo Fire Fighters fighting two different blazes throughout town. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire at 9:31 PM at 201 S. Pierce. The fire was...
Amarillo Mayor speaks on Civic Center lawsuit appeal notice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the city of Amarillo filed its notice of accelerated appeal in response to the judgment in the Civic Center funding-related lawsuit, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson provided some insight on the city’s decision to file the notice and how this process has impacted the Amarillo Civic Center Complex facility as a […]
Heads Up; Here Is What Is Closed In Amarillo For Veteran’s Day
Just in case you've forgotten, Friday is Veteran's Day. While there are many places that will be serving up all kinds of meal specials in Amarillo, there are some services that we will going without. Here is what will be closed for Veteran's Day in Amarillo when it comes to...
Fire crews respond to downtown Amarillo fire
Update: Nov. 10, 8 a.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released further information on a fire that impacted a structure in downtown Amarillo on Wednesday night, which officials noted was the old Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning building. According to the department, crews responded to the area of SE 2nd and South […]
Voter turnout in Amarillo area in 2022 midterm
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A total of more than 69,000 people in Potter and Randall Counties turned out in the 2022 midterm election, including more than half of registered voters in Randall. Unofficial results from the Randall County Elections Administrations, 50.06% of all 95,908 registered voters turned out. They also show 30,453 people voted early, […]
How Expensive Is This Unique Texas Flint? More Than You’d Think.
Not far from Amarillo is a very unique piece of history. The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument is home to flint that people came in search of for thousands of years. It was so sought after, that it has turned up all over the place. So how much would you...
