Amarillo, TX

KFDA

PCHEA Warriors football team finishes first season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle is full of electric football teams, but one you may not have heard of is the PCHEA Warriors. That’s the Panhandle Christian Home Educators Association - or PCHEA for short. This is the first football season in Warriors history. In high school football,...
PANHANDLE, TX
KFDA

Bushland’s Emma Troxell and Josh Bass sign letters of intent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Signing week continued today as Bushland recognized two student-athletes signing their letters of intent. This morning at the school gym, basketball star Emma Troxell signed on to join Abilene Christian’s women’s team on the court next season. Meanwhile, on the diamond, Josh Bass will be playing at Lamar Community College. We’ll have more coverage of Bushland singings tomorrow on NewsChannel10 sports.
BUSHLAND, TX
High School Football PRO

Canyon, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CANYON, TX
thepampanews.com

Kenneth “Kenny” Eugene Fisher

Kenneth “Kenny” Eugene Fisher, 59, of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Pampa. Memorial services will be at 4:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Jim Sinyard, pastor at Carpenter’s Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

TxDOT hosting new child safety for Tuesday and Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be hosting the next child safety event this Tuesday and Friday. The event will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Care Net of Dalhart and Friday, Nov. 18, at Wesley Community Center in Amarillo. To learn more on child safety check, click here. TxDOT...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Fire crews respond to downtown Amarillo fire

Update: Nov. 10, 8 a.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released further information on a fire that impacted a structure in downtown Amarillo on Wednesday night, which officials noted was the old Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning building. According to the department, crews responded to the area of SE 2nd and South […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Voter turnout in Amarillo area in 2022 midterm

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A total of more than 69,000 people in Potter and Randall Counties turned out in the 2022 midterm election, including more than half of registered voters in Randall. Unofficial results from the Randall County Elections Administrations, 50.06% of all 95,908 registered voters turned out. They also show 30,453 people voted early, […]
AMARILLO, TX

