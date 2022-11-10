Read full article on original website
The Locker Room: Scores and highlights for Nov. 11, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is finally here the high school football playoffs here on the High Plains. You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay […]
KVIA
Thursday high school football playoffs: Canutillo wins Bi-District Championship
EL PASO, Texas - Nine El Paso area teams were in action Thursday for the start of the high school football playoffs. Out of those nine, only one team from El Paso punched their ticket to the area round. The Canutillo Eagles defeated the Amarillo Palo Duro Dons by a...
2022 High school football stat leaders on the High plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the 2022 high school football season wraps up here’s a look at whos been dominating this season on the High plains. According to Max Preps, the Tascosa Rebels are the number-one team in the area ending the season with a 9-1 record. Max Preps utilizes a system that has a […]
KFDA
The Wrap Up: Final Week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is the final week of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Final Week:. THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: 4A and...
2022 Central Texas high school football playoff pairings: Area Round
TEMPLE, Texas — The second round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs are here and the 6 News sports team has compiled a full list of Area round matchups for teams that remain just five wins from a state championship. The area round begins Thursday night. Class...
KSR Today: What's next for Kentucky football?
Kentucky football is reaching a very, very awkward position. There is no explaining a loss to Vanderbilt, especially against this era of Vanderbilt that hadn’t seen an SEC win in its last 26 attempts. The UK offense continued to look putrid on Saturday while Brad White’s defense finally broke after bending for a lot of the season.
KFDA
PCHEA Warriors football team finishes first season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle is full of electric football teams, but one you may not have heard of is the PCHEA Warriors. That’s the Panhandle Christian Home Educators Association - or PCHEA for short. This is the first football season in Warriors history. In high school football,...
Dripping Springs beats San Antonio Harlan 3-1, advances to Region IV-6A Texas volleyball championship
The Tigers took out San Antonio Harlan in four sets during the first match of the Region IV-6A UIL volleyball tournament, as Dripping Springs punched its ticket to the regional championship match
