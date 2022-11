PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 09, 2022) –On November 8, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted a speed enforcement detail in both the Prescott Valley and Verde Valley areas due to multiple high-speed complaints. During this detail, a Deputy observed one vehicle Cornville Road, traveling 68 MPH near Milepost 7, where the posted speed limit is 50 MPH. During the stop, the Deputy reports that there was an overwhelming odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle, as well as marijuana and additional drug paraphernalia in plain sight, and the driver immediately stated, “I am going to jail, aren’t I?” In addition to these clues, the Deputy is a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and noted white crystal powder around the offender’s nose during the initial investigation which was later determined to be methamphetamine. After a thorough investigation, the driver was charged with numerous offenses including DUI Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and interfering with Judicial proceedings due to release conditions set by the court from a prior arrest on October 28, 2022. These conditions mandated he does not consume or possess alcohol or drugs. The offender was also issued numerous civil citations for No Seatbelt and No Insurance. YCSO will continue to conduct speed and DUI enforcement on our roadways to ensure the safe passage of all our community residents and visitors. We would like to remind everyone to Slow Down and Buckle Up, especially during our busy holiday season so we can all make it home safely.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO