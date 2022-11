Cian Mckelvey scored four touchdowns to lead the Prescott Badgers to a 55-7 thrashing over the Mingus Marauders in Cottonwood. The game was close on the scoreboard early, but on the field it was a domination by the Badgers. Mckelvey scored the only touchdown of the first quarter on a three yard run with 7:55 on the clock. Mckelvey would score the second Prescott TD as well on a 2 yard run, for a 14-0 lead a minute plus into the second quarter. The highlight of the game for Mingus came on a fumble return by Mario Camacho for a 60 yard return for a score. It didn’t take the Badgers too long to build a 28-7 halftime lead on a pair of touchdown runs by Cody Leopold, giving the senior 25 on the season, passing Austin Clark who had 24 in 2018. Leopold would carry the ball one more time to finish with 28 yards. Mckelvey had a busy first half with 162 yards and the two scores, would end his night with 204 yards on 28 carries.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO