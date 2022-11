PRESCOTT, AZ—Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk has announced her retirement, effective December 31, 2022. Polk’s career in government public service in Arizona spans forty years. She graduated from Arizona State University College of Law in 1982, clerked at the Arizona Supreme Court for one year for Justice Jack D.H. Hays, then joined the Arizona Attorney General’s Office where she worked for the next eleven years. In 1994, she and her husband moved their young family to Prescott where she has worked ever since in the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office. In 2000, she was elected to the position of Yavapai County Attorney.

