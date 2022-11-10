Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) on Sunday defended former President Trump after the GOP underperformed in the midterm elections, saying Trump “wasn’t on the ballot” this year. “Donald Trump remains a very popular figure in the Republican Party in each corner of the country,” Banks told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream. “And I remember when he was on the ballot and 2016 and 2020, we won a lot more seats than when he wasn’t on the ballot in 2018.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO