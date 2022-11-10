Read full article on original website
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) on Sunday defended former President Trump after the GOP underperformed in the midterm elections, saying Trump “wasn’t on the ballot” this year. “Donald Trump remains a very popular figure in the Republican Party in each corner of the country,” Banks told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream. “And I remember when he was on the ballot and 2016 and 2020, we won a lot more seats than when he wasn’t on the ballot in 2018.”
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Sunday pinned the blame for midterm losses on Republican candidates aligned with former President Trump, saying the GOP needs to "explain to the American people where we think the party should go" in the future. Cassidy told NBC's "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck...
