Reward offered for information on deadly shooting at Fresno County Halloween party

A $13,000 reward is now being offered for information into the death of 19-year-old Angel Zuniga of Fresno.

Someone shot and killed Zuniga during a Halloween party on October 29.

The shooting happened at a home near Hedges and DeWolf avenues.

Deputies say there was some sort of argument and that's when shots were fired.

Zuniga was shot and declared dead at the scene.

Deputies say there were 200 people at the party and that many of them quickly left after the shooting.