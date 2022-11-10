Mark your calendars, ARMY: BTS’ very own RM will be releasing his debut solo album, “Indigo,” on Dec. 2. Big Hit Music made the announcement via the global fandom platform WeVerse on Thursday, which also included a short statement from RM. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” he wrote. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2.” RM has previously released a pair of mixtapes, 2018’s “Mono” and...

2 DAYS AGO