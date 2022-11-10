ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Razorlight announce new ‘Best Of’ 2023 UK tour dates

Razorlight have announced details of a 2023 UK tour – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo, are set to release a new Greatest Hits compilation – ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ – on December 9 via EMI.
The FADER

Fever Ray announces new album, shares “Carbon Dioxide”

Fever Ray has announced their third studio album, Radical Romantics, due out March 10 on Mute. The Karin Dreijer-led project will be the first new Fever Ray album in over five years, following their self-titled 2009 record and their 2017 sophomore LP, Plunge. Collaborators on the project will include Nine...
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
NME

Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and more to play virtual Ozzfest 2022

Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and many more acts have been announced for Ozzfest 2022, which is taking place for the first time as a metaverse music festival. The hard rock music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has today (October 7) announced its full artist line-up, which also includes Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff.
NME

Joni Mitchell announces new live album of comeback Newport Folk Festival performance

Joni Mitchell has announced plans to release her comeback Newport Folk Festival performance as a live album. Earlier this summer, Mitchell performed a surprise set at the legendary music festival – which she last appeared at in 1969 – delivering a 13-song “JONI JAM” set that featured Carlile on the tracks ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’ (for which Marcus Mumford was also welcomed out) and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.
NME

Paul McCartney announces career-spanning ‘7″ Singles’ vinyl boxset

Paul McCartney has announced a new vinyl boxset called ‘The 7″ Singles’ – find all the details below. The former Beatle turned solo icon is due to release the special collection on December 2 (pre-order here). Limited to 3000 copies, the product comprises 80 career-spanning 7″ singles personally curated by McCartney.
NME

Louis Tomlinson announces 2023 North American tour dates

Louis Tomlinson has announced a North American headline tour for 2023 – tickets will be available here. The former One Direction singer, who released his second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’ today (November 11), is set to hit the road in the US and Canada next May.
NME

MNH Entertainment announces girl group BVNDIT have disbanded

Girl group BVNDIT have disbanded and parted ways with management agency MNH Entertainment after three years in the K-pop industry. In a statement issued to South Korean media outlet MyDaily earlier today (November 11), MNH Entertainment announced that the group terminated their exclusive contracts with the company last month, after a series of in-depth discussions.
Louder

Download 2023: two Metallica sets, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Ghost, Evanescence, Pendulum, Disturbed and more in huge first lineup announcement

Metallica will play two separate headline sets for the first ever four-day Download festival in 2023. Download 2023 has officially unveiled its first lineup announcement for its first ever four-day event, which will take place June 8-11, 2023 in its legendary home at Donington Park as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the festival.
Variety

BTS‘ RM Reveals Details of His First Solo Album, ’Indigo’

Mark your calendars, ARMY: BTS’ very own RM will be releasing his debut solo album, “Indigo,” on Dec. 2. Big Hit Music made the announcement via the global fandom platform WeVerse on Thursday, which also included a short statement from RM. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” he wrote. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2.” RM has previously released a pair of mixtapes, 2018’s “Mono” and...
NME

RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates

RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here. The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.
iheart.com

Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.

Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.
LSU Reveille

"5SOS5" Album Review

True to their name, 5 Seconds of Summer have returned for a fifth time with their studio album 5SOS5. While this is the band’s fifth studio album, it is their first entirely self-produced project. 5SOS5 is their first album under their new record label deal with BMG, after ending their contracts with Interscope and their long-time management team, Modest Management, who also managed One Direction.

