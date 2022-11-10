Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Razorlight announce new ‘Best Of’ 2023 UK tour dates
Razorlight have announced details of a 2023 UK tour – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo, are set to release a new Greatest Hits compilation – ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ – on December 9 via EMI.
The FADER
Fever Ray announces new album, shares “Carbon Dioxide”
Fever Ray has announced their third studio album, Radical Romantics, due out March 10 on Mute. The Karin Dreijer-led project will be the first new Fever Ray album in over five years, following their self-titled 2009 record and their 2017 sophomore LP, Plunge. Collaborators on the project will include Nine...
Anita Baker To Embark On Nationwide Tour For The First Time Since 1995
'The Songstress' tour, named after the musician's eponymous 1983 debut album, will celebrate Baker's award-winning 40 years in the music industry and her winning back the rights to her masters.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Ozzy Osbourne announces metaverse Ozzfest lineup, including Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and more
Ozzfest is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, with performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and Black Label Society, amongst others. Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest, which is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, has...
Iron Maiden's Steve Harris announces 2023 UK tour with British Lion
British Lion roar back with 11-date UK tour in support of The Burning
Taylor Swift Adds 17 More Stadium Shows to ‘Eras Tour,’ Which Will Include a Five-Night Stand in L.A., Making It Her Biggest U.S. Tour to Date
Taylor Swift announced Friday morning that she has added 17 additional dates to her ‘Eras Tour’ of U.S. stadiums, bringing the total number of gigs to 52. That amended number makes it her biggest tour to date, and one that could easily break her own record for a gross in North America.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and more to play virtual Ozzfest 2022
Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and many more acts have been announced for Ozzfest 2022, which is taking place for the first time as a metaverse music festival. The hard rock music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has today (October 7) announced its full artist line-up, which also includes Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
NME
Joni Mitchell announces new live album of comeback Newport Folk Festival performance
Joni Mitchell has announced plans to release her comeback Newport Folk Festival performance as a live album. Earlier this summer, Mitchell performed a surprise set at the legendary music festival – which she last appeared at in 1969 – delivering a 13-song “JONI JAM” set that featured Carlile on the tracks ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’ (for which Marcus Mumford was also welcomed out) and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.
NME
Paul McCartney announces career-spanning ‘7″ Singles’ vinyl boxset
Paul McCartney has announced a new vinyl boxset called ‘The 7″ Singles’ – find all the details below. The former Beatle turned solo icon is due to release the special collection on December 2 (pre-order here). Limited to 3000 copies, the product comprises 80 career-spanning 7″ singles personally curated by McCartney.
NME
Louis Tomlinson announces 2023 North American tour dates
Louis Tomlinson has announced a North American headline tour for 2023 – tickets will be available here. The former One Direction singer, who released his second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’ today (November 11), is set to hit the road in the US and Canada next May.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
NME
MNH Entertainment announces girl group BVNDIT have disbanded
Girl group BVNDIT have disbanded and parted ways with management agency MNH Entertainment after three years in the K-pop industry. In a statement issued to South Korean media outlet MyDaily earlier today (November 11), MNH Entertainment announced that the group terminated their exclusive contracts with the company last month, after a series of in-depth discussions.
Download 2023: two Metallica sets, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Ghost, Evanescence, Pendulum, Disturbed and more in huge first lineup announcement
Metallica will play two separate headline sets for the first ever four-day Download festival in 2023. Download 2023 has officially unveiled its first lineup announcement for its first ever four-day event, which will take place June 8-11, 2023 in its legendary home at Donington Park as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the festival.
BTS‘ RM Reveals Details of His First Solo Album, ’Indigo’
Mark your calendars, ARMY: BTS’ very own RM will be releasing his debut solo album, “Indigo,” on Dec. 2. Big Hit Music made the announcement via the global fandom platform WeVerse on Thursday, which also included a short statement from RM. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” he wrote. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2.” RM has previously released a pair of mixtapes, 2018’s “Mono” and...
NME
RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates
RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here. The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.
iheart.com
Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.
Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.
NME
Listen to Steve Aoki transform Taking Back Sunday’s ‘Cute Without The E’ in juddering new remix
Steve Aoki has shared a new remix of Taking Back Sunday‘s 2002 single ‘Cute Without The E’. His new spin on the track, the video for which you can view below, is set to feature on a remix album of his recent LP ‘HiROQUEST: Genesis’.
LSU Reveille
"5SOS5" Album Review
True to their name, 5 Seconds of Summer have returned for a fifth time with their studio album 5SOS5. While this is the band’s fifth studio album, it is their first entirely self-produced project. 5SOS5 is their first album under their new record label deal with BMG, after ending their contracts with Interscope and their long-time management team, Modest Management, who also managed One Direction.
Comments / 0