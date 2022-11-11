Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno County after winning 2nd term

It was a day of service in West Fresno for Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

The newly re-elected California Governor participated in building and planting a community garden in West Fresno.

The garden will help provide food to locals that may otherwise not have easy access to fresh vegetables.

Gov. Newsom calls the work Fresno is doing an effort to unite.

"I am back here with intention and purpose not only with admiration and respect for leadership here in Fresno but also the people of the Central Valley," he said.

The garden is planted at the Mary Ella Brown Center.

It is operated by West Fresno's Family Resource Center, a non-profit which serves over 6,000 locals each year.

Janice Muthrid Boyd is the director of operations.

This garden will help address the local food insecurity issue.

"It is an opportunity to provide healthy foods," she said. "We also teach the kids where food comes from."

The celebration happens as Veterans Day is near.

Veteran and California Chief Service Officer, Josh Fryday, is inspired by the Service Corps work.

"When you see them, I see the same love for their community that the veterans I served with overseas had for their country," he said. "They are doing the work to better our community."

For Jennifer Siebel Newsom events like this are what keep a community connected.

"I love this work -- it is so clear to me that we will not only better our community, we not only focus on each other but on ourselves," she said.