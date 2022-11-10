ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Wichita Eagle

Watch: Bengals Player Outtakes and Hijinks

CINCINNATI — The bye-week hijinks are here!. Check out hilarious outtakes from Bengals' media productions throughout this season featuring Evan McPherson, Alex Cappa, and more. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith

The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman out for Jaguars game, while a KC running back is questionable

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman — after not missing a game for injury in his four NFL seasons — won’t play Sunday because of an abdominal ailment. Hardman missed his third straight practice Friday, with coach Andy Reid reporting afterward that the receiver’s affliction was “still bothering him.” About an hour after Reid spoke, the Chiefs officially listed Hardman as “out” on their injury report.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Saints Place C Erik McCoy on IR, Activate 2 for Steelers Matchup

The New Orleans Saints have announced this afternoon that they’ve placed C Erik McCoy on injured reserve. McCoy left last Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a calf injury. It was reported by John Hendrix of the Saints News Network during the week that McCoy was in a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Bills vs. Vikings, Diggs vs. Jefferson - How to Watch, Odds, Allen News

The Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the NFL season on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park ... with the "Josh Watch'' at the center of it all. Each team leads its respective division and is having a successful season at the halfway point. But beyond injury updates on QB Allen, another storyline: they have a very close tie to each other that has contributed to the success of both organizations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Josh McDaniels on Raiders’ Decision to Place Waller/Renfrow on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without two of their receiving threats in tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Sunday. Both placers were placed on the injured reserve list on Thursday, with Waller declared to miss at least four weeks. "I think they tried hard to...
Wichita Eagle

Another Practice Squad WR Gets a Shot

NASHVILLE – Apparently, adding one wide receiver to the active roster might not be enough. The Tennessee Titans have two more available for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos than they have had in recent weeks, when four were in uniform. C.J. Board was one of two members...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Titans

The Denver Broncos' season is at a tipping point. At 3-5, there is no margin for error. Failure is not an option if the Broncos have any hope of competing for a playoff spot. A win against the battle-hardened Tennessee Titans squad would be the perfect medicine to get the Orange and Blue ready for a tougher portion of the schedule.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Packers vs. Cowboys: Three Reasons for Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The last time the Green Bay Packers lost six in a row, Lindy Infante was the coach, Don Majkowski and Anthony Dilweg were the quarterbacks, and Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur were in grade school. The Packers – with Rodgers at quarterback and former coach...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

What’s at Stake for the 49ers Against the Chargers

The Chargers have little to no chance to beat the 49ers this Sunday. The Chargers won't have starting wide receivers Keenan Allen or Mike Williams, plus they won't have starting right tackle Trey Pipkins nor starting defensive end Joey Bosa. Of all the weeks the 49ers could face the Chargers, this is the ideal one. The Chargers are banged up, and the 49ers are coming off a bye. They should win 28-14, considering the Seahawks beat the Chargers by 14 points just a few weeks ago.
Wichita Eagle

Report: Steelers’ Fitzpatrick Underwent Appendectomy After Walk-Through

View the original article to see embedded media. Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly underwent an appendectomy following the conclusion of Saturday’s walk-through just hours after he was ruled out for Week 10. Fitzpatrick underwent the procedure after telling the team he did not feel well at practice, leading to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

The bye week is over and Cleveland Browns football is back. On the road this week, the Browns are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in week 10 action. Miami comes in with a record of 6-3, they’re trying to win their fourth straight game after a .500 start. This one will be won on the defensive side, if Cleveland can do so. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a headache to deal with, he’s the NFL’s leading receiver for a reason. Jaylen Waddle is a problem in his own right, as well.
CLEVELAND, OH

