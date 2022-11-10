ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Nearly a Dozen People Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in National City

Nearly a dozen people are displaced after a mobile home fire broke out Saturday morning in National City. At around 4 a.m. fire officials got a call of a car fire on the 900 block of E. Division Street at a mobile home park. Once fire officials got to the scene, the fire spread to a mobile home, said National City Fire Capt. Jeremy Day.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
San Diego Channel

Body found inside vehicle that crashed in ditch off Chula Vista street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - An unidentified woman was found dead Wednesday in an SUV that apparently crashed on a Chula Vista street before coming to rest upside down and partially submerged in a drainage ditch, authorities said. A landscaper spotted the overturned 2005 Ford Explorer near a broken section...
CHULA VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy