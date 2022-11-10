Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Nearly a Dozen People Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in National City
Nearly a dozen people are displaced after a mobile home fire broke out Saturday morning in National City. At around 4 a.m. fire officials got a call of a car fire on the 900 block of E. Division Street at a mobile home park. Once fire officials got to the scene, the fire spread to a mobile home, said National City Fire Capt. Jeremy Day.
Apartment fire breaks out in Clairemont Mesa East
Firefighters knocked down a blaze Friday that started in a wall of an apartment building in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood.
Body found in La Mesa ID’d
A body found behind a La Mesa business in March has been identified as a missing teenage girl from El Cajon, La Mesa police said Saturday.
Fire at East Village business forces evacuations at senior living facility
A fire at an East Village pedicab business forced residents at a nearby senior living facility to evacuate early Wednesday morning.
Man shot in the leg in Encinitas
A witness told deputies the victim was possibly in a physical altercation with another man before the shooting took place, Lawrence said.
$1K reward offered for info. leading to arrest in Chula Vista house party murder
San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest in a Chula Vista murder investigation.
Police: Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Mira Mesa street
A pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and killed on a Mira Mesa street Friday morning, San Diego Police confirmed.
Found: At-risk Vista man
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.
Two people found dead in North Park, police investigating
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small speaks to North Park residents shocked after two people were found dead in a home early Thursday morning.
Missing at-risk man last seen in Vista
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk man.
33-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on a street in the 3700 block of Ingraham Street. The officials reported that the victim was crossing the road when she was struck by a Honda Civic traveling south.
Woman crossing street in Pacific Beach hit by car, killed
A 33-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a car in Pacific Beach, authorities said Friday.
San Diego Channel
Body found inside vehicle that crashed in ditch off Chula Vista street
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - An unidentified woman was found dead Wednesday in an SUV that apparently crashed on a Chula Vista street before coming to rest upside down and partially submerged in a drainage ditch, authorities said. A landscaper spotted the overturned 2005 Ford Explorer near a broken section...
Driver falls asleep behind wheel, crashes SUV into parked cars
A driver said he fell asleep behind the wheel early Friday morning, causing him to crash his SUV into at least three parked cars in San Diego’s Grant Hill neighborhood.
NBC San Diego
Police Seek Assailants Who Caused Skull Fractures, Other Serious Injuries in East Village
Authorities are seeking public help Thursday in identifying three men who attacked a trio of people last month in East Village and took a witness' phone as she tried to call police. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 14, three black men between the ages of 25 and 30 got...
Pilot uninjured after declaring an aircraft emergency over the South Bay
SAN DIEGO — The pilot of an experimental aircraft over the South Bay declared an aircraft emergency Saturday morning after he realized his landing gear would not lock into place. Officials said the pilot of a small aircraft over Brown Field Municipal Airport in the Otay Mesa area of...
1 driver arrested for DUI in Chula Vista checkpoint
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug at an overnight checkpoint in Chula Vista.
